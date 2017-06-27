Lange Zeit war es still in der Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Geschichte. Nun gibt es aber gleich fünffachen Nachschub für euch. Wie Major Nelson via Twitter mitteilt werden folgende Xbox 360 Games auf der Xbox One lauffähig gemacht:
Assassin´s Creed Brotherhood
Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
Blazing Angels
Cyber Troopers Virtual On OT
Radiant Silvergun
Blazing Angels, Cyber Troopers Virtual On OT & Radiant Silvergun are coming to Xbox One Back Compat today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/ndUwPGNIct
— 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 27. Juni 2017
Also, Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood are coming to Xbox One Back Compat today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/Q13vp7iBq1
— 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 27. Juni 2017
Markus
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- MediaMarkt – Gönn-Dir-Dienstag mit tollen Games-Angeboten - 27. Juni 2017
- Xbox One – Fünf weitere Games für die Abwärtskompatibilität - 27. Juni 2017
- Exclusiv – Die aktuellen weltweiten Xbox Deals - 27. Juni 2017