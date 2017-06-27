NewsXbox 360

Xbox One – Fünf weitere Games für die Abwärtskompatibilität

By Markus 571

Lange Zeit war es still in der Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Geschichte. Nun gibt es aber gleich fünffachen Nachschub für euch. Wie Major Nelson via Twitter mitteilt werden folgende Xbox 360 Games auf der Xbox One lauffähig gemacht:

Assassin´s Creed Brotherhood

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

Blazing Angels

Cyber Troopers Virtual On OT

Radiant Silvergun

 

