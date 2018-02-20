NewsXbox 360Xbox One

Xbox One – Drei weitere Games für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität

Und es gibt wieder Zuwachs für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität. Wie Major Nelson via Twitter mitteilt werden die Xbox 360 Games VANQUISH, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light und Brave: The Video Game auch auf der Xbox One spielbar sein. Das letztere wurde eben erst als Games with Gold Game für den März angekündigt.

 

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

