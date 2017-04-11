Xbox One – Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 endlich abwärtskompatibel

Darauf haben alle Call of Duty Fans sehnsüchtig drauf gewartet. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 ist endlich abwärtskompatibel und somit ab sofort auch auf der Xbox One spielbar. Das hat Major Nelson via Twitter verkündet.

 

Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
