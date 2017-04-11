Xbox One – Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 endlich abwärtskompatibel
Darauf haben alle Call of Duty Fans sehnsüchtig drauf gewartet. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 ist endlich abwärtskompatibel und somit ab sofort auch auf der Xbox One spielbar. Das hat Major Nelson via Twitter verkündet.
Call of Duty: Black Ops II is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today and is on sale in the Spring Sale https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/rfWNKnfoUU
— Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) 11. April 2017
Markus
Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Trailer geleakt und er sieht gut aus – 12. April 2017
- Magic: The Gathering – 11 Gründe, mal den Controller beiseite zu legen – 11. April 2017
- Xbox One – Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 endlich abwärtskompatibel – 11. April 2017