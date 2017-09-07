Xbox One – Beta Ring Update mit Light Theme und mehr

Ein frisches Beta Ring Update für Xbox Insider bringt das Light Theme mit sich und viele weitere Verbesserungen. Mit dem Light Theme holt ihr euch die helle Dashboard Optik auf eure Xbox One. Alles weitere zum Update findet ihr hier:

DETAILS

OS version released: rs3_release_xbox_dev_1710.170831-1900

Available: 6:00PM PDT 9/6 (1:00AM GMT 7/9)

NEW FEATURES:

Welcome to the first 1710 Preview on Xbox One! We’re excited to release our latest System Update Preview to our Preview BETA members. This update features some big changes to the way you’ll interact with your console. From the Home page to the Guide, Team Xbox has worked to make your console experience faster and more customizable.

NOTE: Not all planned features for the 1710 update are available at this time. We’ll update as additional features become available.

Customize your Home

The look, feel, and movement of the dashboard has been updated to focus on speed, customization and expression. Now you can customize your Home screen to be uniquely yours and view all the things you love at-a-glance. Have a favorite game or friend? Add them to Home! Select the game or friend of your choice, press the Menu button on your controller, and select “Add to Home.” This creates an entire block of content that can be moved up or down—or removed altogether, should your interests or habits change.

These content blocks will evolve over time based on the things you like to do. For example, adding a game to your Home screen may pull in an Activity Feed post from the developer, show you when your friends are playing that game online, suggest your next Achievement, or provide a quick shortcut to the Game Hub for that title.

Get started personalizing your Home by following the steps in our “Custom Home Page” Quest, and don’t forget to return to the Xbox Insider Hub and provide us with your feedback!

Effortless Guide Navigation

With this update, it’s faster than ever to switch between tabs in the Guide so you can join up with friends, broadcast, switch between apps, and get back Home. New tab flyouts make it easier to see more content quickly, too. The new guide layout quickly gets you to the things you care about, so you never miss a moment. It’s now even easier to switch between apps or get back to Home, and the new layout will enable you to quickly jump to different tabs using the left thumbstick, d-pad, or bumpers on your controller. Sign-in,

Achievements, multiplayer (including parties, Looking for Group, and tournaments), people, Home and recent, messages, broadcasts and captures, and a new action center (including settings) also each have their own tab in the new guide.

Complete the “New Guide Experience” Quest and let us know what you think about the speed and organization of the updated Guide.

Copy and Move Content with Ease

We’ve made it significantly easier to copy and transfer games/apps between external hard drives! All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

1. Navigate to Settings > System > Storage

2. Select a connected hard drive

3. Use the „Transfer“ option to move content between hard drives

Using this feature, you can move games and apps one at a time or in bulk using the „Select all“ option. But don’t take our word for it:

Try it out for yourself by completing the “Transfer Your Games” Quest, and don’t forget to provide feedback on your external hard drive use in the accompanying survey, titled “Hard Drive Use.”

Light and Dark Themes

We are adding new themes to the dashboard. In addition to the current theme, you’ll be able to select a new light theme.

Navigate to Settings > Personalization > System personalization > System theme. Select Light.

Notifications enhancements

Game invites are moving from Action Center to the Multiplayer tab of Guide and Recent Achievements will now be in the Achievements tab. This makes it easy to see at a glance if you have new invites or Achievements when opening the Guide, and makes accessing those notifications faster, now that other system notifications aren’t in the way

Create and Explore Tournaments from the Xbox One Guide

Club owners and admins can now create tournaments for both Killer Instinct and World of Tanks directly from their Xbox One console! Once the tournament is created, club members (and guests, if allowed) can register and participate on the Xbox One console or a Windows 10 PC.

If you’d like to create a tournament for your club, hold the Xbox button to launch the Guide, then navigate to Multiplayer tab, where you’ll be able to view the “Tournaments” sub nav in a club you own or over which you admin. From there, click on the “Create tournament” button to schedule your own competition. Both Killer Instinct and World of Tanks are available for club tournaments today and more games are coming soon.

Any tournament you create will appear in the Tournaments tab of your club on the Xbox One console and the Xbox app on PC. If your club is public, anyone can sign up to compete. If your club is private or hidden, only club members can sign up. We welcome your feedback on the experience and encourage you to tell us what you think by completing the „Club Tournaments“ and “Tournaments in Guide” Quests.

XBOX INSIDER HUB CONTENT:

“Custom Home Page” Quest – Customize your Home and let us know how it goes. “New Guide Experience” Quest – Use the New Guide to navigate the console and provide Team Xbox with feedback related to the speed and efficiency. “Transfer Your Games” Quest – External hard drive users can test the new transfer options and tell us what they thought of the process. “Hard Drive Use” Survey – Let us know whether you use an external hard drive or if recent updates impact that use. “Club Tournaments” Quest – Create club tournaments in Killer Instinct and World of Tanks from your console and provide feedback on the process. “Tournaments in Guide” Quest – Find and participate in tournaments using the Guide and let us know how it goes.

FIXES:

N/A

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Light Theme

There are some known visual contrast issues in messaging, the entertainment twist and the Mixer twist – you may see white one white. Fixes will be coming soon.

• Sign-in

When using Arabic or Hebrew language and signing in with a profile using the “Lock it down” security preference, the sign-in screen which requests Microsoft account e-mail address and password is distorted. This does not affect the profile if it is set to use the “Ask for my passkey” or “No barriers” security preferences.

Workaround: Set the console to use another language, sign-in, and set the profile’s security preference to “Ask for my passkey” or “No barriers”. Alternatively, you can still type in your password as normal using the virtual keyboard though the screen is distorted.

• Netflix

When using Hebrew language, Netflix fails to launch.

• Minecraft Better Together Beta

Other games fail to launch after launching the Minecraft Beta.

Workaround: This occurs if the Minecraft Beta is the first game launched after powering on the console; launch another game before Minecraft to avoid this issue. If you are stuck in this state, hard reset your console.

• Blu-Ray Player

3D Blu-Ray content plays in 2D.

• Game Hub

Game Hub isn’t accurately tracking Gamerscore and achievement unlocks for certain games.