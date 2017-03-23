Xbox One – Beta Ring 3 Update veröffentlicht

Es geht weiter voran mit den Updates. Nun bekommen auch Xbox Insider aus dem Beta Ring 3 das Update spendiert. Was dort drin steckt steht in den Patch-Notes:

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170319-1800

Available: 6:00PM PDT 3/22 (1:00AM GMT 23/3)

FIXES:

• MSN Weather

Fixed an issue which prevented the MSN Weather app from launching.

NOTE: You may still need to update the MSN Weather app to the latest version (search in the Store for “MSN Weather” and check for updates).

• Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous fixes and improvements.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Skate 3

Skate 3 may crash to Home after attempting to join a Quick Match.

• Settings – Display & sound

The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

• Wireless Display

The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.