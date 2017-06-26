Xbox One – Beta Ring 3 Update ab sofort erhältlich

NewsXbox One

Xbox Insider Mitglieder im Beta Ring 3 dürfen sich über ein weiteres Update freuen. Dieses steht euch ab sofort zur Verfügung. Was drin steckt steht in den folgenden PatchNotes:

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1706.170623-2014

Available: 6:00PM PDT 6/25 (1:00AM GMT 26/6)

FIXES:

Game update failures

  •  Game updates that have been failing/stuck in the update queue is fixed

OOBE

  •  Localization fixes in the Out of Box Experience

Store

  •  Fixed an issue for some users receiving an error message when attempting to purchase Xbox 360 Back Compat titles.
  •  When purchasing content from the Store, pressing B to back out of the purchase experience may cause the “Buy” button to disappear from the Store interface

Mixer

  • After dismissing the virtual keyboard, attempting to relaunch the virtual keyboard may fail.
  • When signing out of the Mixer app and signing in with a new user, the user who launched the app is still displayed.
