Xbox Insider Mitglieder im Beta Ring 3 dürfen sich über ein weiteres Update freuen. Dieses steht euch ab sofort zur Verfügung. Was drin steckt steht in den folgenden PatchNotes:
DETAILS
OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1706.170623-2014
Available: 6:00PM PDT 6/25 (1:00AM GMT 26/6)
FIXES:
Game update failures
- Game updates that have been failing/stuck in the update queue is fixed
OOBE
- Localization fixes in the Out of Box Experience
Store
- Fixed an issue for some users receiving an error message when attempting to purchase Xbox 360 Back Compat titles.
- When purchasing content from the Store, pressing B to back out of the purchase experience may cause the “Buy” button to disappear from the Store interface
Mixer
- After dismissing the virtual keyboard, attempting to relaunch the virtual keyboard may fail.
- When signing out of the Mixer app and signing in with a new user, the user who launched the app is still displayed.
Markus
Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- Amazon – Ubisoft Blockbuster Sale gestartet - 26. Juni 2017
- Xbox One – Beta Ring 3 Update ab sofort erhältlich - 26. Juni 2017
- Playstation Plus – Japaner bekommen interessante kostenlose Games - 26. Juni 2017