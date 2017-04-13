Xbox One – Bald Umtausch und Rückerstattung von digitalen Spielen

Was bei Steam völlig normal ist kommt demnächst wohl auch auf die Xbox One. Teilnehmer im Xbox Insider Alpha Ring haben nämlich ein neues Feature bekommen. So wird die Rückerstattung und der Umtausch von digitalen Spielen getestet. Dabei kommen alle Spiele in Frage die nicht länger als 2 Wochen alt sind und die man nicht über zwei Stunden gespielt hat. Das gilt nicht für Season Pässe oder DLC´s. Kurz gesagt: Ihr könnt euch ein Spiel kaufen und ca. 2 Stunden ausprobieren und danach wieder umtauschen.

You’ve spoken; we’ve listened. In support of offering gamers the freedom of choice, we’re making changes to the Microsoft Store purchase experience by offering customers a simple way to instantly return digital products like games and apps through account.microsoft.com.

When a game or app leaves you wanting more, we’re here to help. Self-service refunds on Xbox One and Windows 10 provide a quick, simple way of returning a digital product.

To request a self-service refund:

1. Navigate to account.microsoft.com and sign-in.

2. From the top menu bar, select Payment & billing > Order history.

3. Navigate to a purchased game or app, and select Request a refund.

Please note the below conditions for requesting a self-service refund:

• Games and apps are eligible for self-service refunds within 14 days of purchase if you have less than 2 hours of play time across all accounts.

• DLC, season passes, and add-ons are not eligible for self-service refunds.

• The game or app must be downloaded and launched before requesting a self-service refund.

• You must wait for at least 1 day after the game or app’s release before requesting a self-service refund.

• Certain Windows 10 apps may not be eligible for self-service refunds.

• Microsoft reserves the right to block access for users who abuse self-service refunds.

Quelle: Xboxdynasty.de