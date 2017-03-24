Xbox One – Alpha Ring Update verfügbar

Es vergeht kaum ein Tag ohne Updates für Xbox Insider Alpha Ring Mitglieder. Auch diesmal gibt es wieder eins. Dabei kümmert es sich wieder hauptsächlich um Bugs und andere Kleinigkeiten. Mehr dazu in den Patch Notes.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170321-1800

Available: 6:00PM PDT 3/23 (1:00AM GMT 24/3)

FIXES:

• In-Game Purchases

Fixed an issue which prevented users from purchasing in-game content in certain games (including Overwatch and Destiny).

NOTE: This fix was applied on 3/22/17 and should now be resolved for all affected users (you do not need to download the latest system update to resolve this).

• Skate 3

Skate 3 should no longer crash to Home after attempting to join a Quick Match.

• Sign-In

Fixed an issue which could sometimes prevent users from signing-in.

• Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous fixes and improvements.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Settings – Display & sound

The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

• Wireless Display

The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.