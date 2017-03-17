Xbox One – Alpha Ring Update für Xbox Insider

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170313-1900

Available: 6:00PM PDT 3/16 (1:00AM GMT 17/3)

NEW FEATURES:

• New Update Screen

When your console downloads a system update, a new update screen will pop up the next time the console is powered on. This update screen has some basic details about the update, as well as a link to a video (for more information) and the option to go to Home. Please give us your feedback on this experience via Report a problem and the Xbox One Preview forums!

FIXES:

• Xbox App

Fixed an issue which would cause game streaming to stop when launching a new game.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Controller

Upon resuming from connected standby, you may be prompted to update your controller firmware when no update is available.

• Cortana

Cortana may take a long time to respond when activated while playing certain games.

• Notifications

Some users may not receive certain types of notifications.

• Game Clips

After capturing a game clip, the game clip fails to automatically post to the Activity Feed (if your profile is configured to do so).

Workaround: Manually view game clips in Profile > Captures > Manage captures and post to the Activity Feed.

• EA Access

The EA Access app may indicate you are not an EA Access subscriber when you are. This does not affect your ability to download or play games from the Vault, or receive discounts on EA titles.

• Settings – Ease of Access

When enabling the Mono output setting in Ease of Access – Audio, Settings becomes unresponsive, crashes, and fails to launch on subsequent attempts.

Workaround: To launch Settings, perform a hard reset (hold down the button on the front of the console for five seconds until it fully powers down, then power it back on).

• Settings – Display & sound

The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

• Wireless Display

The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.