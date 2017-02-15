Xbox Insider – Update für den Beta Ring

Nachdem gestern die Xbox Insider im Alpha Ring ein Update bekommen haben, sind nun die Leute im Beta Ring dran. Es handelt aber auch hauptsächlich um Bugfixes.

NOTE: This update (rs2_release_xbox_1703.170210-1900) became available to Preview Alpha on 2/13 and is now moving to Preview Beta.

HOW TO GET IT

• If your console is in Instant-On mode and you have been selected to receive the update, it will download and install the update and reboot to standby.

• NOTE: Once the update is available to you, you can manually begin the update by launching the Guide and navigating to All Settings > System > Updates.

• If you have been selected to receive the update and your console hasn’t downloaded and installed the update by 1:00 AM PST 2/16/2017, you will be prompted to do so at that time.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170210-1900

Available: 6:00PM PST 2/14 (2:00AM GMT 15/2)

FIXES:

• IGN

Fixed an issue which caused the IGN app to crash to Home upon launch.

• Beam

Resolved an issue which caused audio to drop out for a few seconds when viewing a Beam stream.



• Ubisoft Club

Fixed an issue which caused the screen to automatically start scrolling down, preventing the user from scrolling back up.

• Backward Compatibility

Resolved an issue which caused newly purchased or disc downloaded backward compatible games to fail to launch.

• Sign-in

With profile sign-in settings set to “Lock it down”, users should now be able to sign-in again after playing a game, then signing out.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• System Update

When downloading a mandatory system update, selecting “Skip and go offline” may cause the console to slowly become sluggish and unresponsive. Until this issue is resolved, please accept any mandatory system updates immediately.

Workaround: If the console becomes sluggish and unresponsive after selecting “Skip and go offline”, perform multiple consecutive hard resets—5 or more is recommended (hold the power button on the console for 5 seconds until it fully powers down, then power it back on). We’re working to resolve this issue as soon as possible, and thank you for your patience.

• Cortana

• Cortana may be too responsive to phrases which sound like “Hey Cortana”. The development team is continuing to tune and improve this.

• Cortana may take a long time to respond when activated while playing certain games.

• Scheduled Cortana reminders will not provide a notification if the user who created the reminder is signed in, but not the current active user.

• EA Access

The EA Access app may indicate you are not an EA Access subscriber when you are. This does not affect your ability to download or play games from the Vault, or receive discounts on EA titles.

• Screen Dimming

The screen may dim after a short amount of time while viewing videos in certain apps (Hulu Plus).

• Settings – Ease of Access

When enabling the Mono output setting in Ease of Access – Audio, Settings becomes unresponsive, crashes, and fails to launch on subsequent attempts.

Workaround: To launch Settings, perform a hard reset (hold down the button on the front of the console for five seconds until it fully powers down, then power it back on).

• Settings – Display & sound

The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

• Wireless Display

The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.

