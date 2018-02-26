NewsXbox 360Xbox One

Xbox Game Pass – Das sind die neuen Games im März

Markus

Der Xbox Game Pass bekommt im März acht weitere Games spendiert. Rise of the Tomb Raider war schon vorher bekannt, aber nun hat Major Nelson die weiteren Titel veröffentlicht. Und auch diese können sich sehen lassen. Mitglieder dürfen sich über folgende Games freuen:

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Super Lucky´s Tale

Sea of Thieves

Resident Evil Revelation 2

Sonic CD

The Final Station

Oxenfree

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Markus

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

