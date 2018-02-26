Xbox Game Pass – Das sind die neuen Games im März

Der Xbox Game Pass bekommt im März acht weitere Games spendiert. Rise of the Tomb Raider war schon vorher bekannt, aber nun hat Major Nelson die weiteren Titel veröffentlicht. Und auch diese können sich sehen lassen. Mitglieder dürfen sich über folgende Games freuen:

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Super Lucky´s Tale

Sea of Thieves

Resident Evil Revelation 2

Sonic CD

The Final Station

Oxenfree

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Eight new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in March including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Super Lucky’s Tale and Sea of Thieves (on March 20th when it releases). See the full list here: https://t.co/48fWqw1fmf pic.twitter.com/BmpefJCdCg

— L a r r y H r y b (@majornelson) 26. Februar 2018