Xbox – Die aktuellen Deals with Gold plus Spotlight Sale

Wie jeden Dienstag gibt es auch heute wieder frische Deals with Gold und Spotlight Sale Angebote.
Xbox One Deals
|>observer_
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|A Hat in Time*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|AeternoBlade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Among the Sleep
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bulb Boy
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Carmageddon: Max Damage
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Crawl
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Dark Arcana: The Carnival
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead Exit
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Don’t Knock Twice
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Emily Wants to Play
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free*
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free*
|Add-On
|45%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free*
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Has-Been Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight
|INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Infinity Runner
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Iron Crypticle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Kholat
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Knock-Knock
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Layers of Fear
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Let Them Come
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Manual Samuel*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Mutant Football League
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Narcosis
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Outlast
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Outlast 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Sheltered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Sky Force Reloaded*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|SOMA
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Subterrain
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Sylvio
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|The Bunker
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Coma: Recut
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|The Escapists 2*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Final Station
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|The Little Acre*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Surge*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge: A Walk in the Park*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|The Surge: Complete Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Unravel*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Vaccine
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 170 Platinum
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 370 Platinum
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Whispering Willows
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|White Noise 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wick
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|World to the West*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Zombie Party
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Battlefield 3*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Dead Space 3*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Dead Space*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Mass Effect 2*
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG
|Mass Effect 3*
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Rotastic*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
