Xbox – Die aktuellen Deals with Gold plus Spotlight Sale und Franchise Sale

Es ist wieder Dienstag und es gibt wieder aktuelle Deals with Gold und einen Spotlight Sale sowie Franchise Sale für Xbox One und Xbox 360. Wir haben für euch die Angebote aufgelistet:
Xbox One Deals
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Bound by Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Games On Demand
|25%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Contrast*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|NBA 2K18*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars – The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Hoth Mission Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Jedi Mission Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Tatooine Mission Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
