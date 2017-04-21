Xbox – DAS sind die kostenlosen Games with Gold im Mai

Der Wonnemonat Mai steht vor der Tür und auch die kostenlosen Games with Gold. Diese wurden soeben von Major Nelson himself bekannt gegeben. Und was sagt ihr zur Auswahl?

Xbox One

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – 1. bis 31. Mai

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – 16. Mai bis 15. Juni

Xbox 360

Star Wars: The Force Unleased II – 1. bis 15. Mai

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – 16. Mai bis 30. Juni

May #GamesWithGold starts the month off with Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams and Star Wars: The Force Unleased II https://t.co/c5EXS0k9LH pic.twitter.com/mfYXdv9UHO — Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) 21. April 2017