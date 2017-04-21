Xbox – DAS sind die kostenlosen Games with Gold im Mai

Der Wonnemonat Mai steht vor der Tür und auch die kostenlosen Games with Gold. Diese wurden soeben von Major Nelson himself bekannt gegeben. Und was sagt ihr zur Auswahl?

Xbox One

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – 1. bis 31. Mai 

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – 16. Mai bis 15. Juni 

Xbox 360

Star Wars: The Force Unleased II – 1. bis 15. Mai 

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – 16. Mai bis 30. Juni

 

Markus

Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Markus

Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag