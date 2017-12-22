Xbox Countdown Sale 2018 – Xbox 360 Angebote und Daily Deal

Die Angebote trudeln weiter ein und diesmal dürfen sich auch Xbox 360 Besitzer über massige Angebote freuen. Viele der Games sind natürlich auch abwärtskompatibel und somit auf der Xbox One spielbar. Außerdem hat Xbox einen Daily Deal mitgebracht, der euch jeden Tag ein Spiel günstiger bringt. Diesmal ist Halo Wars 2 für 16 € dabei.
Alles zum Xbox Countdown Sale findet ihr auch auf der offiziellen Website
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|0 Day Attack on Earth
|Arcade
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Armored Core: Verdict Day
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Batman: The Telltale Series
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Beautiful Katamari
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|BioShock Infinite Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Borderlands
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Borderlands 2
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
|Arcade
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty 2
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty 3
|Backward Compatibile
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty Classic
|Arcade
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatibile
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Backward Compatibile
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Castlevania Harmony of Despair
|Arcade
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
|Arcade
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Backward Compatible
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Crackdown
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Crackdown 2
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Crystal Defenders
|Backward Compatibile
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Dead Rising
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Dead Rising 2
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Dead Rising 2 – Off the Record
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatibile
|20% – 30%
|Countdown
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatibile
|20% – 30%
|Countdown
|Defiance: Gold Edition
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Backward Compatibile
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link
|Add-On
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|Devil May Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Dishonored
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Enslaved
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Eternal Sonata
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Fable Anniversary
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Fable II
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Fable III
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Fable Trilogy
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatibile
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Countdown
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Countdown
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Countdown
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatibile
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|FIFA 18
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Freefall Racers
|Arcade
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Galaga Legions
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6)
|Add-On
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Gears of War
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Gears of War 2
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Gears of War 3
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Gears of War: Judgement
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost & Damned
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Gyromancer
|Backward Compatibile
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|How to Survive
|Arcade
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Jurassic Park: The Game
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatibile
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|L.A. Noire
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Arcade
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Let’s Sing And Dance
|Arcade
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)
|Add-On
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Mafia II
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Max Payne 3
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|Games On Demand
|25% – 35%
|Countdown
|Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Midnight Club LA: Complete
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Mighty No. 9
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8)
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|MOON DIVER
|Backward Compatibile
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Ms. PAC-MAN
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|NBA 2K18
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures 2
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Poker Night 2
|Arcade
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Prey
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
|Games On Demand
|30% – 40%
|Countdown
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatibile
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil 0 Complete Costumes Pack
|Add-On
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|55% – 65%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|55% – 65%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|55% – 65%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|55% – 65%
|Countdown
|RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil HD
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil Operation Racoon City
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass
|Add-On
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Rise of the Tomb Raider – Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch
|Add-On
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Rise of the Tomb Raider – Endurance Mode
|Add-On
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Risen 2
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Silent Hill: HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatibile
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Sleeping Dogs
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake
|Add-On
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|SoulCalibur II HD
|Arcade
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|SoulCalibur V
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|Backward Compatibile
|50% – 60%
|Countdown
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Arcade
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Space Invaders Infinity Gene
|Backward Compatibile
|40% – 50%
|Countdown
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|State of Decay
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|State of Decay: Breakdown
|Add-On
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|State of Decay: Lifeline
|Add-On
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
|Add-On
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Tales of Vesperia
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Games On Demand
|80% – 90%
|Countdown
|The Darkness II
|Games On Demand
|80% – 90%
|Countdown
|The Walking Dead: 400 Days
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1
|Backward Compatibile
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|The Walking Dead: Season Two – Season Pass
|Add-On
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
|Backward Compatibile
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass
|Add-On
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Backward Compatibile
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Countdown
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Countdown
|Wolfenstein 3D
|Backward Compatibile
|65% – 75%
|Countdown
|World of Tanks – PAINGOD’s Picks T23E3/FV201 Mega
|Add-On
|20% – 30%
|Countdown
|World of Tanks – PAINGOD’S Picks: Mutant 6 and M4A2E4 Sherman
|Add-On
|20% – 30%
|Countdown
|WWE 2K17
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Countdown
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|70% – 80%
|Countdown
|Yosumin! LIVE
|Backward Compatibile
|40% – 50%
|Countdown