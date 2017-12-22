Das Spielemagazin für PS4, XBoxOne, 3DS, WIIU und Brettspiele
Xbox Countdown Sale 2018 – Xbox 360 Angebote und Daily Deal

By Markus 477 0

Die Angebote trudeln weiter ein und diesmal dürfen sich auch Xbox 360 Besitzer über massige Angebote freuen. Viele der Games sind natürlich auch abwärtskompatibel und somit auf der Xbox One spielbar. Außerdem hat Xbox einen Daily Deal mitgebracht, der euch jeden Tag ein Spiel günstiger bringt. Diesmal ist Halo Wars 2 für 16 € dabei.

Alles zum Xbox Countdown Sale findet ihr auch auf der offiziellen Website 

Quelle: Major Nelson

