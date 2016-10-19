Watch Dogs 2 – PC Spieler müssen sich etwas länger gedulden

Die PC Version von Watch Dogs 2 wird nicht wie geplant am 15. November erscheinen. Ubisoft hat den Release um zwei Wochen nach hinten verschoben. Als Grund geben sie Performance-Probleme an:

Watch Dogs 2 features a multitude of PC-specific enhancements, including support for full 4K resolution with Ultra Textures and Extra Details options; an uncapped framerate; and a host of other features and options specifically requested by the Watch Dogs 2 community. To ensure that these and other features are polished and optimized to meet the development team’s standards, the PC version of Watch Dogs 2 will now be released on November 29.