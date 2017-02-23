Wartile – Tabletop-RTS startet am 17. März in den Early Access

Playwood Project hat ihr neues Spiel Wartile angekündigt. Am 17. März 2017 ist es so weit, dann startet das Strategiespiel in das Early-Access-Programm von Steam.

We created Wartile to be a living, breathing tabletop video game that invites the player into a beautifully rendered miniature universe full of small adventures and challenges that require real time strategical decisions”, said Michael Rud Jakobsen, Founder and Creative Director of Playwood Project. “The digital diorama aspect gives the game a totally unique graphical look and feel that strategy and tabletop fans will love”.