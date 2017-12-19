Das Spielemagazin für PS4, XBoxOne, 3DS, WIIU und Brettspiele
Vermintide 2 – Konsolenumsetzungen für XBox One und PS4 bestätigt

By mEssE
Fatshark hat uns via PM mitgeteilt das Vermintide 2 auch für die Konsolen XBox One und PS4 erschienen wird. Die Vorbestellerphase wird Anfang 2018 starten. Auf dem PC kann bereits via Steam vorbestellt werden. Ab sofort könnt ihr euch auch für die Beta registrieren (XBox One, PS4).

Bisher bekannte neue Features:

  • Neue Gegner – The dark, bloody and twisted Chaos
  • 15 unterschiedliche Heldenkarrieren
  • Neue Umgebungen
  • Skilltrees

Das sagt der Entwickler:

 “Although speculations have been correct all along, today we are happy to start talking more console specifics as the Xbox One and PlayStation versions have been confirmed” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark.

Trailer:

Mitglied der Chefredaktion, Ansprechpartner Leseranfragen

