Vermintide 2 – Konsolenumsetzungen für XBox One und PS4 bestätigt

Fatshark hat uns via PM mitgeteilt das Vermintide 2 auch für die Konsolen XBox One und PS4 erschienen wird. Die Vorbestellerphase wird Anfang 2018 starten. Auf dem PC kann bereits via Steam vorbestellt werden. Ab sofort könnt ihr euch auch für die Beta registrieren (XBox One, PS4).

“Although speculations have been correct all along, today we are happy to start talking more console specifics as the Xbox One and PlayStation versions have been confirmed” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark.