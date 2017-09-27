Valve entfernt über 170 Spiele von Steam

Valve ging gegen Silicon Echo Studio und andere Entwickler vor indem es alle 173 Spiele der Publisher von ihrer Plattform entfernte. Die entfernten Spiele können weiterhin gespielt werden, doch nicht mehr gekauft und die Trading Card Funktion wurde deaktiviert.

Laut Polygon gehören Silicon Echo und einige andere betroffene Publisher zu ein und der gleichen Firma. Die wiederum Gewinn am Anteil der Kartenverkäufe machte. Die eigentlichen spiele waren billig und schlecht gemacht und wurden generell nur gekauft da sie billig waren. Durch den Kauf konnte man das eigene Level boosten und sein Geld durch den Kartenverkauf wieder zurückgewinnen.

Valves Statement:

Yes, we have a full-time team monitoring reports and they identified an issue that lead to the removal of some titles from a few different Steamworks accounts. These accounts were generating a lot of reports and frustration from customers and other developers. It turns out that the bad actors were all the same person operating under different accounts.

What we found was a set of extreme actions by this person that was negatively impacting the functionality of the store and our tools. For example, this person was mass-shipping nearly-identical products on Steam that were impacting the store’s functionality and making it harder for players interested in finding fun games to play. This developer was also abusing Steam keys and misrepresenting themselves on the Steam store.

As a result, we have removed those games from the Steam Store and ended our business relationship with them.

The Steam platform is open, but we do ask developers to respect our customers and our policies. Spamming cloned games or manipulating our store tools isn’t something we will tolerate. Our priority is helping players find games they will enjoy playing.