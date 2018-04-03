Tom Clancy’s The Division – Update 1.8.1 steht in den Startlöchern

Obwohl Ubisoft zuletzt bereist das Online-Rollenspiel Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 angekündigt hat, unterstützt Entwickler Massive Entertainment den Erstling der Reihe noch tatkräftig. So veröffentlichte man unlängst ein neues Update. Dieses trägt die Versionsnummer 1.8.1 und wird vor allem Besitzern einer Xbox One X zu Gute kommen. So soll Tom Clancy’s The Division nämlich für Microsofts leistungsfähigere Heimkonsole optimiert werden.

Alle anderen Spieler dürfen sich zudem über zwei neue Modi für Legendary-Missionen freuen. Dazu gehören „Amherst’s Apartment“ und „Grand Central Station“. zudem solle es künftig einfacher sein sich Ausrüstungsgegenstände zu beschaffen:

Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet ihr im folgenden:

Vendor changes

Added a Classified Gear cache to the Special Vendor that guarantees 1 Classified Gear piece from the entire pool.

Global Events vendor

Removed the basic cache from the vendor.

Each Global Event will now have individual caches per Classified Gear set for that Global Event. This allows the player to purchase, for example, a Fire Crest cache that guarantees one item from that set.

Exotic loot drops

Removed Premium Vendor Exotics from Open World loot pool and Exotic Caches.

All Exotics added to the Open World Bosses.

Classified gear drop rates