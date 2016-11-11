Team Racing League – Iso-Rennspiel startet in den Early Access

Mit Team Racing League ist ein arcadelastiges Multiplayer-Rennspiel in die Early-Access-Phase gestartet. Entwickelt wird das Spiel von Gamious, welche vorher Turmoil veröffentlicht haben. Auf der offiziellen Homepage könnt ihr euch für die Alpha anmelden und falls euch der Trailer unter diesen Zeilen gefällt könnt ihr euch das Spiel hier auf Steam ansehen.

Die Rennen selbst laufen in Team Racing League in 3vs3-Gefechten ab. Gesteuert wird das Ganze aus der Vogelperspektive. Skill, Strategie und die Absprache untereinander stehen im Mittelpunkt.

“This is our most ambitious project to date” says Jos Bouman, Creative Director at Gamious. “We feel the time is right for a team-based racing game. It keeps racing exciting for all players from start to finish. Even if you mess up the first corners, you can still help your team cross the finish line first. From cutting off your opponents and setting up roadblocks, to connecting with your teammate for speed boosts or extended roadblocks. We’re looking forward to the Early Access stage being as successful as the one we had with Turmoil”.