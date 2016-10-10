Talent Not Included erscheint Anfang 2017 ebenfalls für die XBox One
Der Entwickler Frima hat angekündigt das sein humorgeladener Action-Platformer Talent Not Included ebenfalls für die XBox One erscheinen wird, bisher war nur eine PC-Version bestätigt.
Ein genaues Release-Datum wurde leider noch nicht angegeben, es ist die Rede von Anfang 2017. Preislich schlägt der Titel mit 13€ zu Buche.
As developers, we really care about the comfort of our players.
So, naturally, we wondered:
What would two people need to fight an enemy together?
What’s missing in the game?
What isn’t an armchair, but almost?
To all these questions, we found one answer: a couch. The PC is an awesome platform, don’t get us wrong. But… who sits on a couch when gaming on a PC?
The solution seemed obvious: the game needed to be ported to Xbox One. A big TV screen, a controller for everyone, a good old couch, and voilà! Zordok, Derp and Kevin better watch out, because, as the unknown saying goes, „Well seated are the victorious.“
