Secret of Mana – Patch 1.02 soll Abstürze und Bugs beheben

Der kommende Patch für die Neuauflage des Rollenspiels Secret of Mana soll sich dem leidigen Thema Abstürze und Bugs widmen. Wie Square Enix nun bekannt gab, wird man das Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.02 noch Anfang März veröffentlichen. Dieses soll dabei neben den unliebsamen Anwendungsfehlern auch allerlei Bugs beseitigen, darunter die nie enden wollenden Gespräche ebenso wie das Problem bei der Wiederbelebung vom Charakteren.
Die Patch-Notes im Überblick:
- „Reduced the frequency of application errors
- Fixed an error in which characters transition to a blacked-out screen
- Fixed an error in which the character’s color changes
- Fixed an error in which half of the screen goes dark
- Fixed an error in which party members revived at zero HP
- Fixed an error in which conversations would not finish on certain maps
- Fixed an error in which players slipped through floors on maps that are two floors
- Fixed an error that stops enemy movement when using a combination of some attacks and magic
- Fixed bow and arrow behavior in battles against some monsters
- Added a guide display for the switch button on the Ring Command screen
- Added an icon for the character currently using a ring on the Ring Command screen
- Added an item effect display for Item Rings and the Ring Command screen“