Samurai Riot – Hier ist der Launch-Trailer

Wako Factory hat ihren arcadelastigen und actionorientierten 2D-Platformer Samurai Riot auf dem PC via Steam veröffentlicht. Der Titel kann sowohl allein als auch im Koop-Modus, welcher für zwei Spieler ausgelegt ist, gezockt werden.
Kevin Buchet, Game Designer at Wako Factory:
“We are massive fans of cooperative games, especially arcade style and Samurai Riot really focus on the co-op features. For example, if you protect your partner’s back or hit together the same enemy, you’ll be rewarded and unlock a deadly cooperative attack! Even the story involves both players equally, you’ll have to make team-based choices, or enter a PVP fight against your partner to win the lead!”
Launch-Trailer:
Wir arbeiten bereits an unserem Test zu Samurai Riot. In den nächsten ein bis zwei Tagen werden wir ihn veröffentlichen. Das Spiel findet ihr auf Steam für 14,99€.
