Heute erscheint der Twin-Stick-Shooter Rocking Pilot für den PC (Steam) zu einem Preis von 5,99€. Passend dazu wurde natürlich ein Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht.
Eine PS4-Version wird zeitnah erscheinen.
Das sagt der Entwickler:
“Today we celebrate the launch of Rocking Pilot on Steam! I’m so proud of the team at Mad Head and Gungrounds for delivering such an awesome shooter.” said Nenad Tomic, CEO of Mad Head Games. “We wanted to create something that feels simple, yet offers a lot depth once you get your teeth into it. I think that once players get into the game, they will really enjoy the fast-paced gameplay, deep upgrade system and addictive high-score chasing of the leaderboards.”
Launch-Trailer:
mEssE
Letzte Artikel von mEssE (Alle anzeigen)
- Rocking Pilot – Hier ist der Launch-Trailer - 16. Mai 2017
- Zombie Night Terror – Moonwalkers-Update bringt Trash-Atmosphäre - 16. Mai 2017
- Displaced startet in die Open Beta - 16. Mai 2017