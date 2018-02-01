Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games verschiebt das Game auf Oktober

Das sind keine gute Nachrichten für Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans. Wie Rockstar Games heute mitteilt, wird das Game erst am 26. Oktober 2018 erscheinen. Eigentlich war als Release Frühjahr 2018 anvisiert. Rockstar Games entschuldigt sich bei allen Fans. Sie brauchen einfach noch mehr Zeit um das Spiel zu optimieren. Dafür gibt es aber auf der offiziellen Website ganz frische Screenshots vom Game.

Quelle: Rockstar Games

Dear All,

We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.

We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.

With thanks,

Rockstar Games