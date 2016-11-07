Pokémon Go – Neues Update verfügbar

Trainers,

Pokémon GO is in the process of being updated to version 0.45.0 for Android and 1.15.0 for iOS devices. Below are some release notes and comments from our development team.

You’ll earn bonuses for the first Pokémon catch and PokéStop visit each day. You’ll receive a larger bonus when you do this seven days in a row.

When you defeat the Gym Leader at a rival Gym, there will be a brief period of time where only you will be able to place a Pokémon in the open Gym.

The amount of Prestige a rival Gym loses when you defeat a regular Gym member has increased. The amount of Prestige gained by training at a friendly Gym has been lowered.

Minor text fixes

The Pokémon GO team