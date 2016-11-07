Pokémon Go – Neues Update verfügbar

Pokémon Go hat wieder ein Update bekommen welches die Versionsbezeichnungen 1.15.0 (iOS) und 0.45.0 (Android) trägt. Dabei dürft ihr euch über tägliche Belohnungen freuen. Welche das sein werden wurde nicht gesagt. Außerdem wurde die Anzahl der Prestige erhöht. Demnächst soll es noch weitere Verbesserungen und Neuerungen geben.

Trainers,

Pokémon GO is in the process of being updated to version 0.45.0 for Android and 1.15.0 for iOS devices. Below are some release notes and comments from our development team.

  • You’ll earn bonuses for the first Pokémon catch and PokéStop visit each day. You’ll receive a larger bonus when you do this seven days in a row.
  • When you defeat the Gym Leader at a rival Gym, there will be a brief period of time where only you will be able to place a Pokémon in the open Gym.
  • The amount of Prestige a rival Gym loses when you defeat a regular Gym member has increased. The amount of Prestige gained by training at a friendly Gym has been lowered.
  • Minor text fixes

The Pokémon GO team

Quelle

Markus

Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Markus

Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag