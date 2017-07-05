Playstation Store – Total Digital Angebote gestartet

NewsPlaystation 4

By Markus
Im offiziellen Playstationblog wurden heute die Total Digital Angebote gestartet. Da finden Indie-Fans und auch andere sicher ein spannendes Schnäppchen.

Die Total Digital-Angebote haben begonnen! Eine fantastische Auswahl an rein digitalen PS4-Titeln, die bis zum 19. Juli für einen schicken Rabatt zu haben sind.

Egal ob Rocket League, What Remains of Edith Finch, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Euro Fishing oder Darkest Dungeon — hier findet ihr sicher einige Titel, bei denen ihr hängen bleibt!

Aber das ist noch nicht alles, denn als PlayStation Plus-Mitglied könnt ihr bei einigen digitalen Titeln sparen, wenn ihr diese Vorbestellt! Darunter befinden sich spannende Titel wie SuperHot VR, Last Days of June, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles & mehr.

Die Total Digital-Kategorie im PlayStation Store hat alle preislichen Details für eure Region. Hier ein kleiner Einblick in das Angebot:

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

