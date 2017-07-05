Playstation Store – Total Digital Angebote gestartet

Im offiziellen Playstationblog wurden heute die Total Digital Angebote gestartet. Da finden Indie-Fans und auch andere sicher ein spannendes Schnäppchen.
Die Total Digital-Angebote haben begonnen! Eine fantastische Auswahl an rein digitalen PS4-Titeln, die bis zum 19. Juli für einen schicken Rabatt zu haben sind.
Egal ob Rocket League, What Remains of Edith Finch, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Euro Fishing oder Darkest Dungeon — hier findet ihr sicher einige Titel, bei denen ihr hängen bleibt!
Aber das ist noch nicht alles, denn als PlayStation Plus-Mitglied könnt ihr bei einigen digitalen Titeln sparen, wenn ihr diese Vorbestellt! Darunter befinden sich spannende Titel wie SuperHot VR, Last Days of June, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles & mehr.
Die Total Digital-Kategorie im PlayStation Store hat alle preislichen Details für eure Region. Hier ein kleiner Einblick in das Angebot:
- Rocket League®
- Rocket League® – Game of the Year Edition
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Euro Fishing
- Verdun
- Journey™
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Blackwood Crossing
- 101 Ways to Die
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Unfinished Swan™
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture™
- ALIENATION™
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Ys Origin
- Has-Been Heroes
- 8DAYS
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Tethered
- Tethered Divine Edition
- Viking Squad
- I am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Rocket League® – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League – Back to the Future™ Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Aftershock
- Rocket League® – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Chaos Run DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Marauder
- Rocket League® – Masamune
- Rocket League® – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Twin Mill™ III
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Bone Shaker™
- HELLDIVERS™ Masters of the Galaxy Edition
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Drawn to Death™
- Fat Princess™ Adventures
- Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Flower™
- flOw™
- Super Stardust™ Ultra
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- Bound™
- RESOGUN™
- RESOGUN™ WipEout® Ship Bundle
- RESOGUN™: Defenders Expansion Pack
- CounterSpy™
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition + Reign of Giants Expansion
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition
- The Park
- Tricky Towers
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island
- Corridor Z
- Crawl
- Death Squared
- The World of Nubla
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Pang Adventures
- Amazing Discoveries In Outer Space
- Amplitude
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Emily Wants to Play
- Entwined™
- FORCED: Slightly Better Edition
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
- Hardware: Rivals
- Heart&Slash
- Hohokum™
- Infinifactory
- Livelock
- Ironclad Tactics
- Jetpack Joyride
- Kholat
- Monster Loves You!
- N Plus Plus (N++)
- NUBLA
- Orc Slayer
- Push Me Pull You
- Song of the Deep
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Star Hammer: the Vanguard Prophecy
- ACT IT OUT! A Game of Charades
- Asemblance
- Anoxemia
- Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Claire: Extended Cut
- Eekeemoo – Splinters of The Dark Shard
- Superhot
- SuperhotVR
- Superhot + VR Bundle
- Lawbreakers
- Lawbreakers Digital Deluxe
- Last Days of June
- Pyre
- Yonder: The Cloudcatcher Chronicles
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Season Pass – Pre-Order
- Tiny Trax [PSVR]
- ChromaGun
- Morphite
- Serial Cleaner
- Sundered
- Super Cloudbuilt
- Conga Master
