Das Spielemagazin für PS4, XBoxOne, 3DS, WIIU und Brettspiele
Playstation 4Angebote

Playstation Store – Sony startet „Spiele unter 20 Euro“ Aktion

By Markus 7.367 0

Im Playstation Store dürfen wir uns über eine neue Angebots-Aktion freuen. Dort gibt es die „Spiele unter 20 Euro“ Aktion. Da sind schon einige schöne Titel dabei:

Digital Zone (bis 7. Februar)

Quelle:Playm

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Das könnte dir auch gefallen Mehr vom Autor
Blogverzeichnis Bloggerei.de