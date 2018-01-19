Playstation Store – Sony startet „Spiele unter 20 Euro“ Aktion

Im Playstation Store dürfen wir uns über eine neue Angebots-Aktion freuen. Dort gibt es die „Spiele unter 20 Euro“ Aktion. Da sind schon einige schöne Titel dabei:
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last Guardian
- Fallout 4
- DiRT Rally
- Okami HD
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- God of War III Remastered
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- 7 Days to Die
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- BioShock: The Collection
- XCOM 2
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- F1 2016
- DOOM
- The Order: 1886
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Legion Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor-Game of the Year Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
- Farming Simulator 15
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)
- Thief
- Until Dawn
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass
- Call of Duty : Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Devastation
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Invasion
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Nemesis
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Onslaught
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC 2: Continuum
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC 3: Absolution
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC 4: Retribution
- CALL OF DUTY: MWR VARIETY MAP PACK
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Ascendance DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Havoc DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Reckoning DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Supremacy DLC
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- Project CARS On Demand Pack
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Assetto Corsa – Various
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
- LEGO The Hobbit
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle (WD1&2, Michonne and 7 Days to Die)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- WipEout Omega Collection
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Prey
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Rayman Legends
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- The Crew
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS First Light
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- ZOMBI
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Season Pass
- The Wolf Among Us
- Bound by Flame
- DRIVECLUB – Various
- DRIVECLUB VR
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype2
- PROTOTYPE
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Watch_Dogs
- WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass
- RIDE
- RIDE Season Pass
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve Ultimate Edition
- Blood Bowl2
- Blood Bowl2: Legendary Edition
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Most Wanted DLC Bundle
- DiRT Rally PLAYSTATIONVR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
- DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATIONVR BUNDLE
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
- WRC 5 – Season Pass
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Everybody’s Golf
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – New Fighters Pack
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- The Technomancer
- Battleborn
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Micro Machines World Series
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation4 Edition
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- STRIDER
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- One Piece Burning Blood – WANTED PACK
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Dungeons 2
- Portal Knights
- Aven Colony
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- KNACK
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Undead
- Witch Hunters
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
- RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- The Golf Club 2
- Grand Kingdom
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Sniper Elite 3 – Hunt The Grey Wolf
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 1 – In Shadows
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 2 – Belly of the Beast
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 3 – Confrontation
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Republique
- Get Even
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Ghostbusters
- Motorcycle Club
- Blood Bowl2 – Various
- Industry Giant 2
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Silence
- Mighty No. 9
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Let’s Sing 2016
- Let’s Sing 2017
- SteinsGate 0
- Deponia
- Tales of Zestiria – Various
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Valkyria Revolution
- Alekhine’s Gun
- LOTF – Complete Edition Bundle
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Transport Giant
- Flockers
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Root Letter
- Dead Alliance
- Let’s Sing 2017 Hits français et internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2017 mit deutschen Hits
- Let’s Sing 9 Versión Española
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Tactical Pack
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided A Criminal Past
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Assault Pack
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided System Rift
- Space Rift – Episode 1
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- 2Dark
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- AER – Memories of Old
- Everybody’s Golf Balata Country Club
- Everybody’s Golf Green Country Club
- Everybody’s Golf Special Tickets x10
- AereA
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- The Silver Case
- Rabi-Ribi
- Lock’s Quest
- Kromaia Ω
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- My Night Job
- Wuppo
- Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
- Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
Digital Zone (bis 7. Februar)
- Salt and Sanctuary
- ABZÛ
- Sports Bar VR
- Absolver
- ADR1FT
- How to Survive 2
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- Night in the Woods
- Enter the Gungeon
- Hob
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Dead Effect 2
- I Expect You To Die
- Last Day of June
- Broforce
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Cel Damage HD
- Titan Souls
- Armello
- Gone Home
- Virry VR: Feel the Wild
- White Night
- GALAK-Z
- MAIZE
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Viking Squad
- Table Top Racing World Tour: Tropical Ice Pack
- Table Top Racing: Supercharger Pack
- Table Top Racing: World Tour
- TABLE TOP RACING: WORLD TOUR – SWAG BAG
- PixelJunk VR Dead Hungry
- A Boy and His Blob
- Hard Reset Redux
- Costume Quest 2
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
- Gemini: Heroes Reborn
- Road Rage
- Cat Quest
- Star Hammer: the Vanguard Prophecy
- Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle
- Echo
- End Space
- Skulls of the Shogun
- Xeodrifter
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle
- Slayaway Camp: Butchers Cut
- Battle of the Bulge