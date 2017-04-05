Playstation Store – Sony haut den Oster-Sale raus

Jetzt wird es bunt im Osternest. Sony macht auf Osterhasen und präsentiert mit dem Oster-Sale unzählige Rabatte im Playstation Store. Dabei sind jede Menge Games im Angebot. Wie Sony im offiziellen Playstationblog mitteilt handelt es sich dabei um die folgenden Games:

PS4

Indie/Digital

DLC/Season Pass

PS VR

*Manche Titel können in bestimmten Regionen nicht verfügbar sein.

