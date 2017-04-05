Playstation Store – Sony haut den Oster-Sale raus
Jetzt wird es bunt im Osternest. Sony macht auf Osterhasen und präsentiert mit dem Oster-Sale unzählige Rabatte im Playstation Store. Dabei sind jede Menge Games im Angebot. Wie Sony im offiziellen Playstationblog mitteilt handelt es sich dabei um die folgenden Games:
PS4
- Battlefield™ 1
- Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition
- Overwatch: Origins Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- DiRT Rally
- FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION
- FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- NBA 2K17
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Premium Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- STEEP
- STEEP GOLD EDITION
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Tales of Berseria
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- EA SPORTS™ UFC 2
- EA SPORTS™ UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
- Project Cars
- EA SPORTS™ UFC
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Just Cause 3
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag™ – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- F1 2015
- Thief
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Digimon World: Next Order
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
- BioShock: The Collection
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- Murdered: Soul Suspect™
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- ZOMBI
- RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- Rayman Legends
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary…
- MotoGP™15
- MotoGP™15 Compact
- One Piece Burning Blood
Indie/Digital
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Survivor’s Pack
- Unravel
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Verdun
- Wasteland™ 2: Director’s Cut
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Rebel Galaxy
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Amnesia: Collection
- How to Survive 2
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Armello™
- Tethered Divine Edition
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- The Park
- Super Meat Boy
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Tricky Towers
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
- Sword Coast Legends™
- The Bunker
- Coffin Dodgers
- Axiom Verge
- Dangerous Golf™
- Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
- Super Mega Baseball
- Submerged
- GALAK-Z
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Amplitude
- BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
DLC/Season Pass
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Various
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Fallout 4 Various
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
- Battlefield 4 Various
- Battlefield™ Hardline Various
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Awakening DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Descent DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Eclipse DLC
- Project Cars – Add-on Pack
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 1
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 2 (+ Mira and Towa)
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack
- Watch Dogs2 – Black Hat Pack
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
- Dying Light Cuisine & Cargo
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Trespasser
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgra…
- Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
PS VR
- Robinson: The Journey
- Job Simulator
- DiRT Rally PLAYSTATION VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
- DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
- Eagle Flight
- Rez Infinite
- Thumper
- Sports Bar VR
- Headmaster
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Tethered
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Battlezone
- Wayward Sky
- Gunjack
- Carnival Games VR
- The Assembly
- The Martian VR Experience
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Perfect
- Volume
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Lethal VR
- Time Machine VR
- Werewolves Within
- Windlands
- Harmonix Music VR
- Loading Human™: Chapter 1
- Pixel Gear
- HoloBall
- Moto Racer 4
- Weeping Doll
*Manche Titel können in bestimmten Regionen nicht verfügbar sein.
