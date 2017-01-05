Playstation Store – Nutzt die Januar-Angebote
Die Januar Angebote im Playstation Store sind immer noch gültig und lassen euch bis zu 60 Prozent sparen. Sony startete damit die größte Spar-Aktion die es je gegeben hat. Und da sind wirklich einige tolle Games mit dabei:
PS4
- Battlefield™ 1
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Titanfall™ 2
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Ratchet & Clank™
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2
- Mafia III
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Need for Speed™
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Destiny – The Collection Upgrade
- Destiny® – The Collection
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season
- Dishonored 2
- 7 Days to Die
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Mad Max
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DiRT Rally
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
- Madden NFL 17
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- XCOM 2
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- BioShock: The Collection
- Mortal Kombat X
- DOOM
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- The Crew
- Assetto Corsa
- DARK SOULS™ III
- F1™ 2016
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
Indie/ Digital Only
- Rocket League
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Unravel
- Verdun
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Firewatch
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Outlast
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Goat Simulator
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Layers of Fear
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- METAL SLUG 3
- Beach Buggy Racing
- The Escapists
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
- Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
- Broforce
- Tricky Towers
- Trine
- Child of Light
DLC/ Season Pass
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE
- Rocket League – Aftershock
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition Content
- WWE 2K17 Accelerator
- Dying Light: The Following
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
- XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
- DOOM: Hell Followed
- The Crew Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
- Battlefield 4™ China Rising
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
- Star Trek Online Legacy Pack
- Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
- HITMAN™ Upgrade Pack
- ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
VR
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
- DRIVECLUB™ VR
- Thumper
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Sports Bar VR
- Headmaster
- Battlezone
- Gunjack
- The Assembly
- Harmonix Music VR
- 100ft Robot Golf
*Einige Titel sind in eurer Region eventuell nicht verfügbar.
Quelle: Offizieller PlayStationBlog
