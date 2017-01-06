Playstation Store – Neuzugänge bei den Januar Angeboten
Die ersten Januar Angebote sind bald vorbei, da stehen schon die nächsten vor der Tür. Und diesmal dürfen sich auch besonders Playstation VR Besitzer freuen. Einige Games wurden dabei stark reduziert. Hier die Liste mit den neuen Angeboten:
- The Last Guardian
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Battlefield 4
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield Hardline
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- Plants vs. Zombies GW 2 – Festive Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies GW2 – Festive Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2017
- Ace Banana (PS VR)
- Eagle Flight (PS VR)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (PS VR)
- KISMET (PS VR)
- Loading Human: Chapter 1 (PS VR)
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Pixel Gear (PS VR)
- Robinson: The Journey (PS VR)
- SUPERHYPERCUBE (PS VR)
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality (PS VR)
- The Brookhaven Experiment (PS VR)
- VEV: Viva Ex Vivo VR Edition
- Weeping Doll (PS VR)
- Werewolves Within (PS VR)
Quelle: Offizieller PlaystationBlog
Manche Spiele können in eurer Region nicht verfügbar sein
