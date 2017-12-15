Das Spielemagazin für PS4, XBoxOne, 3DS, WIIU und Brettspiele
Playstation Store – Neue Wochenend-Angebote sind da

By Markus 189 0
Playstation Store

Im Playstation Store sind neue Wochenend-Angebote gelandet. Zwar ist die Auswahl nicht besonders groß, aber für den ein oder anderen könnte vielleicht was dabei sein. Außerdem ist immer noch Star Wars Battlefront 2 für 34,99 € erhältlich.

Hier die Angebote:

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Markus

