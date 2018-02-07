Playstation Store – Neue Angebots-Aktionen gestartet

NewsPlaystation 3Playstation 4

Im Playstation Store darf wieder ein wenig gespart werden. Sony hat die EA Angebote gestartet. Außerdem gibt es spezielle Angebote für GTA V und eine Spiele unter 5 € Aktion. Aber schaut doch einfach selbst. Die Aktionen gelten bis zum 21. Februar 2018.

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Markus

