NewsPlaystation 3

Playstation Store- Neue Angebote gehen an den Start

By Markus
Und wieder gibt es neue Angebote im Playstation Store zu entdecken. Diesmal unter dem Motto „Nur auf Playstation“. Bis zum 18. Oktober gibt es spannende Titel wie Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn oder Nioh. Außerdem gibt es ein Update in der „Digital Zone“, wo nun weitere Titel dazugekommen sind. Im Angebot der Woche ist diesmal F1 2017, dass ihr für 44,99 € abstauben könnt.

Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:

 

 

Digital Zone (bis 18. Oktober 2017)

 

 

 

Markus

