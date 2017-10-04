Playstation Store- Neue Angebote gehen an den Start

Und wieder gibt es neue Angebote im Playstation Store zu entdecken. Diesmal unter dem Motto „Nur auf Playstation“. Bis zum 18. Oktober gibt es spannende Titel wie Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn oder Nioh. Außerdem gibt es ein Update in der „Digital Zone“, wo nun weitere Titel dazugekommen sind. Im Angebot der Woche ist diesmal F1 2017, dass ihr für 44,99 € abstauben könnt.
Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:
- Horizon Zero Dawn™
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Ratchet & Clank™
- Bloodborne™
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- God of War® III Remastered
- The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collection
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
- The Last Guardian™
- LittleBigPlanet™ 3
- The Order: 1886™
- Nioh
- Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition
- Nioh Season Pass
- Nioh – Defiant Honour
- Nioh – Dragon of the North
- Until Dawn™
- MLB® The Show™ 17
- MLB® The Show™ 17 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 17 MVP Edition
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Heavy Rain™
- Journey™
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- DRIVECLUB™
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES Expansion
- DRIVECLUB™ Season Pass
- DRIVECLUB™ VR
- DRIVECLUB™ Full Game for PlayStation®Plus
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture™
- KNACK™
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- ALIENATION™
- RESOGUN™
- RESOGUN™ – Heroes Expansion
- RESOGUN™ Season Pass
- RESOGUN™ WipEout® Ship Bundle
- RESOGUN™: Defenders Expansion Pack
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Gravity Rush™ 2 – Original Soundtrack
- Gravity Rush™ Remastered
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Rogue Galaxy™
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Flower™
- Dark Chronicle™
- Dark Cloud™
- Tearaway™ Unfolded
- Shadow of the Beast™
- HELLDIVERS™
- Here They Lie
- Uncharted™ 1: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- CounterSpy™
- DRIVECLUB™ Apex Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES MV Agusta Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES Suzuki Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Downforce Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Finish Line Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Horsepower Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Lamborghini Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Lamborghini Icons Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ No Limits Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Redline Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ RPM Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Turbocharged Expansion Pack
- Ape Escape 2
- Bound™
- HELLDIVERS ™ Reinforcements Mega Bundle
- Super Stardust™ Ultra
- Super Stardust™ Ultra VR
- Tumble VR
- The Unfinished Swan™
- ALIENATION™ Conqueror’s Pack
- ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
- ALIENATION™ Survivor’s Pack
- ALIENATION™ Veteran Heroes Pack
- ALIENATION™ Weapons Supply Pack
- flOw™
- flOw™ Expansion Pack
- War of the Monsters
- Fat Princess™ Adventures
- Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- Entwined™
- LocoRoco™ Remastered
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Hohokum™
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Patapon™ Remastered
- Hustle Kings™ VR
- Wild Arms 3
- HELLDIVERS™ Reinforcement Pack
- Insurgent Pack
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Primal
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Intercept Online Co-op Expansion Pack
- Forbidden Siren
- HELLDIVERS™ Reinforcement Pack 2
- The Mark of Kri
- StarBlood Arena™
- Hardware: Rivals
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Malicious™ Fallen
- Malicious™ Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Rise of the Kasai
- FantaVision
- Kinetica
- Drawn to Death™
- Escape Plan™ – The Asylum
- Escape Plan™ The Director’s Cut
- Escape Plan™ – The Underground
- Dark Cloud™ Series Soundtrack
- PaRappa The Rapper™ – Original Soundtrack
- Malicious™ Fallen Original Soundtrack
Digital Zone (bis 18. Oktober 2017)
- NBA Playgrounds
- Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Time Machine VR
- Oxenfree
- The Jackbox Party Bundle (Pack 1,2)
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy (Pack 1,2,3)
- Troll and I™
- Warhammer Quest
- Weeping Doll
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Super Mega Baseball
- LUMO
- Quiplash
- Anima: Gate of Memories
- Pixel Gear
- Pixel Piracy
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Pinball FX2 VR Season 1
- Pinball FX2 VR The Walking Dead
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- Mervils: A VR Adventure
- Drawful 2
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme
- Dead Synchronicity
- Crystal Rift
- Shift Happens
- Zenith
- Beserker Quickplay Pack
- Slayer Quickplay Pack
- Monk Quickplay Pack
- Kinetic Quickplay Pack
- Knight Quickplay Pack
- Ace Banana
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme + Avatars
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Waddle Home
- Heart And Slash
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games
- Smashbox Arena
- Darknet
- Rogue Stormers
- ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- CastleStorm VR
- KOI: GAME AND EXCLUSIVE THEME BUNDLE
- Vostok Inc
- 8Days
- Death Squared
- Infinite Minigolf
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Statik
- SwapQuest
- Chime Sharp
- One Upon Light
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
- Super Cloud Built
- Lichtspeer
- Lichtspeer – Special Edition Bundle
- The Metronomicon
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor – Delux
- Bleed
- Drawfighters
- Anoxemia
