Playstation Store – Mortal Kombat X als Angebot der Woche

Das Angebot der Woche im Playstation Store bringt euch diesmal Mortal Kombat X für 14,99 € statt 39,99 €. Da spart ihr mal eben locker satte 62 Prozent. Neue Angebote gibt es keine, da die anderen der letzten Wochen noch laufen.

Total Digital (bis 05.04.17)

Bis zum 05.04. läuft die  “Zwei zum Preis von Einem” Aktion bei “Total Digital”, also könnt ihr euch zwei Titel aus der Auswahl von rein digitalen Games – darunter Grow Up, Virginia, Hitman: Go, Tomb Raider Go – holen, und bekommt den günstigeren kostenlos!*

Pre-Order

*Bitte beachtet:Nutzungsbedingungen gelten.

Markus

Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Markus

Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag