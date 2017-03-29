Playstation Store – Mortal Kombat X als Angebot der Woche
Das Angebot der Woche im Playstation Store bringt euch diesmal Mortal Kombat X für 14,99 € statt 39,99 €. Da spart ihr mal eben locker satte 62 Prozent. Neue Angebote gibt es keine, da die anderen der letzten Wochen noch laufen.
Total Digital (bis 05.04.17)
Bis zum 05.04. läuft die “Zwei zum Preis von Einem” Aktion bei “Total Digital”, also könnt ihr euch zwei Titel aus der Auswahl von rein digitalen Games – darunter Grow Up, Virginia, Hitman: Go, Tomb Raider Go – holen, und bekommt den günstigeren kostenlos!*
- Virginia – The Game.
- Grow Up
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Slender: The Arrival
- Pang Adventures
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Lara Croft GO
- Armikrog
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Bears Can’t Drift!?
- Spheroids
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Retro City Rampage™ DX
- 101 Ways to Die
- A Boy and His Blob
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Corridor Z
- Crystal Rift
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Machinarium
- Manual Samuel
- Cel Damage HD
- Leo’s Fortune
- FEZ
- UNMECHANICAL: EXTENDED EDITION
- Bombing Busters
- MotoGP™14 Compact
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Super Toy Cars
- Pumped BMX +
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Riptide GP2
- BlazeRush
- RACE THE SUN ®
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
- Risk of Rain
- Grow Home
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
- KILLALLZOMBIES
- Tiny Brains
- Toren
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- The Fall
- Rollers of the Realm™
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut
- Nano Assault NEO-X
- the Castle Game
- Art of Balance
- Bedlam
- Ultratron
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Subject 13
- Thomas Was Alone
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Mahjong
- Brick Breaker
- Rock’N Racing Off Road DX
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
- Siralim
- Arcade Archives (Various)
- Alone With You
- Organ Trail Complete Edition
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Letter Quest Remastered
- Tetraminos
- Foul Play
- Knock-Knock
- Total Jigsaw
- Paranautical Activity
- Level 22
- REPLAY: VHS is not dead
- Tachyon Project
- Nova-111
- Penarium
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Los…
Pre-Order
- Parappa the Rappa Remastered
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Polybius
- Sundered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wonder Boy
- Loco Roco Remastered
- Late Shift
- Nex Machina
- Snake Pass
- Rain World
- Blackwood Crossing
- Rise and Shine
- Yonder
- Butcher
*Bitte beachtet:Nutzungsbedingungen gelten.
