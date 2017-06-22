Playstation Store – Jede Menge neue Angebote

Da wird euer Geldbeutel vor Freude eskalieren. Im Playstation Store gibt es jede Menge neue Angebote zu entdecken. Aber schaut doch einfach selbst:
PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- BioShock: The Collection
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Destiny – The Collection
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- The Crew
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Thief
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Canis Canem Edit
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION
- HITMAN – Episode 2: Sapienza
- HITMAN – Episode 3: Marrakesh
- HITMAN – Episode 4: Bangkok
- HITMAN – Episode 5: Colorado
- HITMAN – Episode 6: Hokkaido
- HITMAN™ – Bonus Episode
- HITMAN™ Requiem Pack
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- ZOMBI
- The Warriors
- MotoGP™15
- MotoGP™15 Compact
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Just Dance 2017
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- MLB The Show™ 17
- MLB The Show™ 17 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show™ 17 MVP Edition
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Yooka-Laylee
- Manhunt
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Max Payne
- Dungeons 2
- Ape Escape 2
- Red Dead Revolver
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Telltale – Season Pass
- War of the Monsters
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- The Assembly
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mighty No. 9
- Ghostbusters™
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Syberia 3
- Primal
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Forbidden Siren
- LUMO
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- The Mark of Kri
- Just Sing
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- FantaVision
- Seasons After Fall
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
- Kinetica
- Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack
- Baila Latino
Angebot der Woche (bis 28. Juni 2017)
Digitale Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)
- Firewatch
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- ADR1FT
- Pineview Drive – House of Horror
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Heist
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Bridge Constructor
- Invisible, Inc. Console Edition
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- The Inner World
- Action Henk
- Ace Banana
- BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
- Brick Breaker
- Filthy Lucre
- Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle
- Hard Reset Redux
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Lost Sea
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Randal’s Monday
- Risk Urban Assault
- Solitaire
- Submerged
- Tetraminos
- The Fall
- Volume
- Weeping Doll
- Zen Pinball 2: Aliens vs. Pinball (Unlock)
- Zen Pinball 2: Marvel’s Women of Power (Unlock)
- Mahjong
Spart auf PS3 & PS Vita-Games (21.06.17 – 05.07.17)
- NBA 2K17
- Lost Planet 3
- Far Cry 4
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Complete Edition
- House of the Dead 4
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Colonial Marines
- Alien Rage
- Just Dance 2017
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry® 3
- Far Cry® 3 + Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry®2
- Far Cry®2 + Fortunes Pack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Gold Edition
- The House of the Dead Bundle Pack
- The House of the Dead III
- The House of the Dead: OVERKILL™ Extended Cut
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Sonic Generations
- SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
- Sonic the Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II
- Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure™ 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2™
- Sonic Unleashed
- Enemy Front
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World™
- Comix Zone
- Daytona USA
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Dogfight 1942 Bundle
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dustforce
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flock!
- Golden Axe
- GUNSTAR HEROES
- HELL YEAH! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
- Jet Set Radio
- Monster World IV
- NiGHTS into dreams…
- Renegade Ops™
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Streets of Rage 2
- Super Hang-On
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Splitz™
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl: Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam & Earl™
- Virtua Fighter 2™
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Zen Pinball 2: Aliens vs. Pinball (Unlock)
- Zen Pinball 2: Marvel’s Women of Power (Unlock)
