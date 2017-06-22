NewsPlaystation 3

Playstation Store – Jede Menge neue Angebote

By Markus 752
Da wird euer Geldbeutel vor Freude eskalieren. Im Playstation Store gibt es jede Menge neue Angebote zu entdecken. Aber schaut doch einfach selbst:

PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)

Angebot der Woche (bis 28. Juni 2017)

 

Digitale Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)

Spart auf PS3 & PS Vita-Games (21.06.17 – 05.07.17)

