Playstation Store – Januar Angebote erhältlich

Sony legt nach und präsentiert die Januar Angebote – Dort sind Games bis zu 60 Prozent reduziert. Noch ist die Aktion nicht offiziell, aber die Angebote sind schon im Store zu finden. Unter anderem FIFA 18 für 34,99 €, Star Wars Battlefront 2 für 34,99 € oder COD: WWII für 54,99 €.

Hier geht es direkt in den Playstation Store

PS4-Spiele

Add-Ons

VR-Inhalte

Digitale Titel

*Die genauen Enddaten variieren nach Inhalt. Seht euch die Details auf den individuellen Produktseiten im PlayStation Store an. **Bitte beachtet, dass manche Titel in eurer Region eventuell nicht erhältlich sind.

