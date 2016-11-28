Playstation Store – Heute startet der Digitale Blitzverkauf

Im Playstation Store gibt es wieder eine neue Aktion die euch zum Sparen einlädt. Bis zum 01. Dezember gibt es ab sofort den Digitalen Blitzverkauf. Dabei werden einige der besten digitalen Titel bis zu 60 Prozent günstiger angeboten. Folgende Spiele sind dabei:

digiblitzPS4

*Einige Titel sind in eurer Region eventuell nicht verfügbar

Quelle: Offizieller PlayStationBlog

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
