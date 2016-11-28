Playstation Store – Heute startet der Digitale Blitzverkauf
Im Playstation Store gibt es wieder eine neue Aktion die euch zum Sparen einlädt. Bis zum 01. Dezember gibt es ab sofort den Digitalen Blitzverkauf. Dabei werden einige der besten digitalen Titel bis zu 60 Prozent günstiger angeboten. Folgende Spiele sind dabei:
PS4
- A Boy and His Blob
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
- ABZÛ
- ADR1FT
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
- Asemblance
- Assault Android Cactus
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Bears Can’t Drift!?
- Blues and Bullets – ep. 1 & 2 Bundle
- Blues and Bullets – Episode 1
- Blues and Bullets – Episode 2
- Bound™
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
- Catlateral Damage
- Coffin Dodgers
- CounterSpy™
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Entwined™
- Fat Princess™ Adventures
- Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Flower™
- flOw™
- Gemini: Heroes Reborn
- Gone Home
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grow Home
- Grow Up
- Hard Reset Redux
- Hardware: Rivals
- Headlander
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- HoPiKo
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- I am Bread
- I am Setsuna
- INSIDE
- Inside My Radio
- Jetpack Joyride
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- Knot
- Lichtspeer
- Livelock
- LUMO
- Machinarium
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Manual Samuel
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Never Alone: Foxtales
- Nidhogg
- Obliteracers
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (PS4™)
- OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition
- Orc Slayer
- PAC-MAN 256
- PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- Pang Adventures
- Party Hard
- Peggle 2
- Pixel Piracy
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Push Me Pull You
- Race the Sun
- Rainbow Moon
- Randal’s Monday
- RESOGUN™
- Retro City Rampage™ DX
- Reus
- REUS – Deluxe Edition
- Risk of Rain
- Rocketbirds 2: Evolution
- Screencheat
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- Sheltered
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Slain: Back from Hell
- SOMA
- Song of the Deep
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Spy Chameleon
- SteamWorld Heist
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- STRIDER
- Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut
- Strike Vector EX
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Sword Coast Legends™
- TABLE TOP RACING: WORLD TOUR – SUPERCHARGER PACK
- TABLE TOP RACING: WORLD TOUR – TROPICAL ICE PACK
- Tetris® Ultimate
- Tharsis
- The Final Station
- The Tomorrow Children Frontier Pack
- The Unfinished Swan™
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witness
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trials Fusion
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- Unepic
- Unravel
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Wander
*Einige Titel sind in eurer Region eventuell nicht verfügbar
Quelle: Offizieller PlayStationBlog
