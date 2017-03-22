Playstation Store – Haufenweise neue Angebote und PES 2017 für 9,99 €

Alle Playstation-Zocker aufgepasst! Ab heute läuft eine neue Aktion im PS Store und zwar die bislang größte Exklusivtitel-Rabattaktion die es je im Store gab. Von heute bis zum 5. April gibt es bis zu 55% Rabatt auf bestimmte PS4-, PS3- und PS Vita-Spiele.

Viele Highlights mit dabei!

Unter den Spielen befinden sich unter anderem Titel wie Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, Gravity Rush 2 oder auch The Last Guardian. Die Liste ist wirklich riesig, darum picken wir unten nur ein paar Highlights raus. Für die vollständige Liste, samt Preisen etc, müsst ihr den Playstation Store besuchen. Wer keine Zeit hat um die Konsole anzuwerfen, kann hier schon mal reinschauen. Viel Spaß beim Shoppen! Im Angebot der Woche gibt es diesmal PES 2017 für fast unschlagbare 9,99 €

Wir haben außerdem “Zwei zum Preis von Einem” bei “Total Digital”, also könnt ihr euch zwei Titel aus der Auswahl von rein digitalen Games – darunter Grow Up, Virginia, Hitman: Go, Tomb Raider Go – holen, und bekommt den günstigeren kostenlos!*

Pre-Order

*Bitte beachtet:Nutzungsbedingungen gelten.