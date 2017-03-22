Playstation Store – Haufenweise neue Angebote und PES 2017 für 9,99 €
Alle Playstation-Zocker aufgepasst! Ab heute läuft eine neue Aktion im PS Store und zwar die bislang größte Exklusivtitel-Rabattaktion die es je im Store gab. Von heute bis zum 5. April gibt es bis zu 55% Rabatt auf bestimmte PS4-, PS3- und PS Vita-Spiele.
Viele Highlights mit dabei!
Unter den Spielen befinden sich unter anderem Titel wie Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, Gravity Rush 2 oder auch The Last Guardian. Die Liste ist wirklich riesig, darum picken wir unten nur ein paar Highlights raus. Für die vollständige Liste, samt Preisen etc, müsst ihr den Playstation Store besuchen. Wer keine Zeit hat um die Konsole anzuwerfen, kann hier schon mal reinschauen. Viel Spaß beim Shoppen! Im Angebot der Woche gibt es diesmal PES 2017 für fast unschlagbare 9,99 €
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- The Last Guardian™
- Ratchet & Clank™
- God of War® III Remastered
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloodborne™
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Until Dawn™
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted™ 1: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collection
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Heavy Rain™
- DRIVECLUB™ (Various)
- inFAMOUS Second Son™
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- The Order: 1886™
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- Journey™
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture™
- KNACK™
- ALIENATION™
- ALIENATION™ Conqueror’s Pack
- ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
- ALIENATION™ Survivor’s Pack
- ALIENATION™ Veteran Heroes Pack
- ALIENATION™ Weapons Supply Pack
- RESOGUN™
- RESOGUN™ Season Pass
- RESOGUN™ – Heroes Expansion
- RESOGUN™ WipEout® Ship Bundle
- RESOGUN™: Defenders Expansion Pack
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ – The Asylum
- Escape Plan™ – The Underground
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Escape Plan™ The Director’s Cut
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Gravity Rush™ Remastered
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- HELLDIVERS ™ Reinforcements Mega Bundle
- HELLDIVERS™ Masters of the Galaxy Edition
- HELLDIVERS™ Reinforcement Pack
- HELLDIVERS™ Reinforcement Pack 2
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- Rogue Galaxy™
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Flower™
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Dark Chronicle™
- Dark Cloud™
- Here They Lie
- CounterSpy™
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Super Stardust™ Ultra
- Super Stardust™ Ultra VR
- The Unfinished Swan™
- flOw™
- flOw™ Expansion Pack
- Ape Escape 2
- Bound™
- Entwined™
- Fat Princess™ Adventures
- Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Tumble VR
- War of the Monsters
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- Hohokum™
- GUNS UP!™ Battle Support Pack
- GUNS UP!™ Defence Budget Pack
- GUNS UP!™ War Chest Pack
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- Insurgent Pack
- Wild Arms 3
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Intercept Online Co-op Expansion Pack
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Primal
- Hustle Kings™ VR
- Hustle Kings™ VR – Upgrade
- Forbidden Siren
- The Mark of Kri
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Hardware: Rivals
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- FantaVision
- Rise of the Kasai
- The Tomorrow Children Frontier Pack
- Kinetica
Total Digital (bis 05.04.17)
Wir haben außerdem “Zwei zum Preis von Einem” bei “Total Digital”, also könnt ihr euch zwei Titel aus der Auswahl von rein digitalen Games – darunter Grow Up, Virginia, Hitman: Go, Tomb Raider Go – holen, und bekommt den günstigeren kostenlos!*
- Virginia – The Game.
- Grow Up
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Slender: The Arrival
- Pang Adventures
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Lara Croft GO
- Armikrog
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Bears Can’t Drift!?
- Spheroids
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Retro City Rampage™ DX
- 101 Ways to Die
- A Boy and His Blob
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Corridor Z
- Crystal Rift
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Machinarium
- Manual Samuel
- Cel Damage HD
- Leo’s Fortune
- FEZ
- UNMECHANICAL: EXTENDED EDITION
- Bombing Busters
- MotoGP™14 Compact
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Super Toy Cars
- Pumped BMX +
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Riptide GP2
- BlazeRush
- RACE THE SUN ®
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
- Risk of Rain
- Grow Home
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
- KILLALLZOMBIES
- Tiny Brains
- Toren
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- The Fall
- Rollers of the Realm™
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut
- Nano Assault NEO-X
- the Castle Game
- Art of Balance
- Bedlam
- Ultratron
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Subject 13
- Thomas Was Alone
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Mahjong
- Brick Breaker
- Rock’N Racing Off Road DX
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
- Siralim
- Arcade Archives (Various)
- Alone With You
- Organ Trail Complete Edition
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Letter Quest Remastered
- Tetraminos
- Foul Play
- Knock-Knock
- Total Jigsaw
- Paranautical Activity
- Level 22
- REPLAY: VHS is not dead
- Tachyon Project
- Nova-111
- Penarium
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Los…
Pre-Order
- Parappa the Rappa Remastered
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Polybius
- Sundered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wonder Boy
- Loco Roco Remastered
- Late Shift
- Nex Machina
- Snake Pass
- Rain World
- Blackwood Crossing
- Rise and Shine
- Yonder
- Butcher
*Bitte beachtet:Nutzungsbedingungen gelten.
