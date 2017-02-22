Playstation Store – Frische EA Angebote und Digitale Rabatte im Store
Im offiziellen Playstationblog wurden wieder weitere Angebote für den Playstation Store veröffentlicht. Diesmal dürft ihr euch über massige EA Angebote freuen. Aber auch die digitalen Rabatte haben Zuwachs bekommen. Schaut einfach selbst:
PS: Manche Titel könnten regional nicht überall erhältlich sein
PS4
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
- Battlefield™ 1
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2
- Titanfall™ 2
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™
- Battlefield™ 1 – Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- Unravel
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition Content
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
- EA Family Bundle
- The Complete EA SPORTS UFC 2 Bundle
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Trespasser
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Season Pass
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Bespin
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Bodyguard Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Bounty Hunter Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Death Star
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Outer Rim
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Rogue One™: Scarif
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Scout Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Sharpshooter Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Survivalist Upgrade Pack
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Upgrade
- EA SPORTS™ NBA LIVE 16
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4™ Premium
- Battlefield 4™ Ultimate Shortcut Bundle
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 ‘Iron’ and ‘Legacy’ Mike Tyson Bundle
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 Kazushi Sakuraba Bundle
- Bruce Lee – Bundle
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Bruce Lee Bundle
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 Battlepacks x 10
- Battlefield™ 1 Battlepacks x 20
- Battlefield™ 1 Battlepacks x 5
- Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Assault Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Medic Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Scout Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Support Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle
- Battlefield 4™ China Rising
- Battlefield 4™ Dragon’s Teeth
- Battlefield 4™ Final Stand
- Battlefield 4™ Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4™ Naval Strike
- Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
- Battlefield™ Hardline Criminal Activity
- Battlefield™ Hardline Getaway
- Battlefield™ Hardline Robbery
- Titanfall™ 2: Ion Prime
- Titanfall™ 2: Scorch Prime
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Complete Movie Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Movie Pack – Racers
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Timesaver Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete DLC Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- NFS Rivals Concept Lamborghini Complete Pack
- NFS Rivals Ferrari Edizioni Speciali Complete Pack
- NFS Rivals Simply Jaguar Complete Pack
- EA SPORTS™ Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR®
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst Runner Kit Bundle
PS3
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
- Battlefield 4™
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield 4™ Premium
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4™ China Rising
- Battlefield 4™ Dragon’s Teeth
- Battlefield 4™ Final Stand
- Battlefield 4™ Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4™ Naval Strike
- Battlefield™ Hardline Premium
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
- Battlefield™ Hardline Criminal Activity
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Getaway
- Battlefield™ Hardline Premium (PS3 In-game)
- Battlefield™ Hardline Robbery
- SSX
- Mirror’s Edge
- Bulletstorm™
- Mass Effect™ Trilogy
- Mass Effect™ 3
- Mass Effect™ 2
- Mass Effect™
- Mass Effect™ 3. Citadel
- Mass Effect™ 3: From Ashes
- Mass Effect™ 3: Leviathan
- Mass Effect™ 3: Omega
- Mass Effect™ 2 – Arrival
- Mass Effect™ 2 – N7 Complete Arsenal Bundle
- Mass Effect™: Genesis 2
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening
- Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Dragon Age™ II
- Dragon Age™ II – Legacy
- Dragon Age™ II – Mark of the Assassin
- Dragon Age™ II – The Exiled Prince
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Spoils of the Avvar
- Dead Space™
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 2 DLC Bundle
- Dead Space™ 2 Super Bundle
- Dead Space™ 2: Severed
- Dead Space™ 3
- Dead Space™ 3 Awakened
- Dead Space™ 3 Tau Volantis Survival Kit
- Dead Space™ DLC Bundle
- Dead Space™ Extraction
- Dead Space™ Ignition
- Dead Space™ Super Bundle
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 2 – Decimation Pack
- Crysis 2 – Retaliation Pack
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Crysis 3
- Crysis 3: The Lost Island
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Armed and Dangerous Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Lamborghini Untamed Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Porsche Unleashed Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Super Sports Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Three for All DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Complete DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Deluxe DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Movie Legends Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – NFS Heroes Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Premium Modification Unlock
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Premium Timesavers Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Terminal Velocity Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted Time Saver
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted Ultimate Speed Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Complete Movie Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Loaded Garage Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Timesaver Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete DLC Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Need For Speed™ SHIFT Exotic Racing Series
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Heroes & Villains + LE Upgrade
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Italian Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Supercar Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Time Savers Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN DIGITAL VERSION
- NFS Hot Pursuit DLC Bundle
- NFS Hot Pursuit Super Bundle
- Battlefield 1943™
- Battlefield 3 – Air Vehicle Shortcut
- Battlefield 3 – Assault Kit Shortcut
- Battlefield 3 – Back to Karkand
- Battlefield 3 – Co-op Weapons Shortcut
- Battlefield 3 – Engineer Kit Shortcut
- Battlefield 3 – Ground Vehicle Shortcut
- Battlefield 3 – Kit Shortcut Bundle
- Battlefield 3 – Recon Kit Shortcut
- Battlefield 3 – Support Kit Shortcut
- Battlefield 3 – The Ultimate Shortcut Bundle
- Battlefield 3 – Vehicle Shortcut Bundle
- Battlefield 3: Close Quarters
- Battlefield 3™
- Battlefield 3™ – End Game
- Battlefield 3™ Premium
- Battlefield 3™ Premium Edition PSN DD SKU
- Battlefield 3™: Aftermath
- Battlefield 3™: Armored Kill
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Kit Short-cut Bundle Pack
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Onslaught and Battlefield 1943™
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Onslaught Mode
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 SPECACT Kit Upgrade Bundle Pack
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Vietnam
- Medal of Honor European Assault
- Medal of Honor Frontline
- MEDAL OF HONOR™ GLOBAL WARFIGHTER SHORTCUT PACK
- Medal of Honor™ Hot Zone Pack
- Medal of Honor™ Multiplayer Shortcut Pack
- MEDAL OF HONOR™ WARFIGHTER
- MEDAL OF HONOR™ WARFIGHTER THE HUNT
- BURNOUT PARADISE PSN
- Burnout™ Crash!
- Burnout™ Paradise Big Surf Island
- Burnout™ Paradise Boost Specials Collection
- Burnout™ Paradise Complete DLC Edition
- Burnout™ Paradise Complete Edition
- Burnout™ Paradise Cops and Robbers
- Burnout™ Paradise Legendary Cars Collection
- Burnout™ Paradise Party
- Burnout™ Paradise Toy Collection
- Fight Night Champion – Bare Knuckles Mode
- Fight Night Champion – Champion Mode
- Fight Night Champion – Champion Mode Boxer Bundle
- Fight Night Champion – Full Game
- Fight Night Champion – Gold XP Pack
- Fight Night Champion – Heavyweight Legends Pack
- Fight Night Champion – Platinum XP Pack
- Alice: Madness Returns™
- Army Of Two SSC Challenge
- Army of TWO: The 40th Day – Chapters of Deceit
- Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel
- Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel
- Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel OVERKILLERS PACK
- Bejeweled 3
- Brütal Legend Map Pack 1
- Brütal Legend Map Pack 2
- CHAMPIONS PACK
- Champions Pack II – Bundle
- Championship Bass™
- Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- Command & Conquer™ Red Alert™
- Command & Conquer™ Red Alert™ 3 Commander’s Challenge
- COMMAND AND CONQUER™
- Danny Way’s Hawaiian Dream
- Dante’s Inferno™
- Dante’s Inferno™ DLC Bundle
- Dante’s Inferno™ Super Bundle
- Dark Forest Pack
- Deathspank
- DeathSpank™: Thongs Of Virtue
- DeathSpank™: Thongs Of Virtue – Bundle of Virtue
- EA SPORTS™ MMA
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ Legacy Edition
- Fade to Black™
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- Fuse
- Future Cop™: L.A.P.D.
- Hi-Octane™
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – Teeth of Naros
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – Legend of Dead Kel
- Leliana’s Song
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL Arcade
- MicroBot
- Mirror’s Edge Pure Time Trials
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- RED ALERT RETALIATION
- San Van Party Pack
- Shank
- Shank 2
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ DLC Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ FAST FIVE
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ LEGENDS
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ SPEEDHUNTERS EDITION
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ Super Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ UNLOCK ALL CARS
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ UNLOCK ALL CARS AND EVENTS
- SimCity 2000
- Skate.Create Upgrade Pack
- Spare Parts
- Street Skater™ 2
- The Fancy Pants Adventures™
- Theme Park™
- Time is Money
- Trials of St. Lucia
- Warden’s Keep
- Warp™
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
Digitale Rabatte (bis 08.03.17)
- Super Meat Boy
- Verdun
- The Bunker
- N Plus Plus (N++)
- Lichtspeer
- CastleStorm Definitive Edition
- Catlateral Damage
- Costume Quest 2
- Four Sided Fantasy
- GALAK-Z
- Gemini: Heroes Reborn
- Joe’s Diner
- Kung Fury: Street Rage
- Kyurinaga’s Revenge
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition
- OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Pneuma: Breath of Life
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut
- Quiplash
- Randal’s Monday
- Risk of Rain
- Screencheat
- She Wants Me Dead
- Super Mutant Alien Assault
- The Fall
- Toro
- UNMECHANICAL: EXTENDED EDITION
- Wander
- Yasai Ninja
Grand Theft Auto V-Angebot (bis 01.03.17)
Endlich können wir auch Mal das komplette Grand Theft Auto V-Erlebnis, sowie die Bundles eine Woche lang für PS3 und PS4 vergünstigt anbieten. Sichert euch diese großartige Angebot auf einen immens beliebten Titel!
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS3)
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3)
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3)
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3)
