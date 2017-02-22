Playstation Store – Frische EA Angebote und Digitale Rabatte im Store

Im offiziellen Playstationblog wurden wieder weitere Angebote für den Playstation Store veröffentlicht. Diesmal dürft ihr euch über massige EA Angebote freuen. Aber auch die digitalen Rabatte haben Zuwachs bekommen. Schaut einfach selbst:

PS: Manche Titel könnten regional nicht überall erhältlich sein 

PS4

PS3

Digitale Rabatte (bis 08.03.17)

Grand Theft Auto V-Angebot (bis 01.03.17)

Endlich können wir auch Mal das komplette Grand Theft Auto V-Erlebnis, sowie die Bundles eine Woche lang für PS3 und PS4 vergünstigt anbieten. Sichert euch diese großartige Angebot auf einen immens beliebten Titel!

