Playstation Store – Februar-Rabatte und mehr gehen an den Start

Im Playstation Store darf wieder gespart werden. Wie Sony im offiziellen Playstationblog mitteilt gibt es neue Angebote. Neben den Februar Rabatten dürft ihr euch über weitere digitale Rabatte, PS3 und PS Vita und Little Big Planet DLC Angebot freuen. Hier ist alles für euch im Überblick:

Februar-Rabatte (bis 22.02.17)

Digitale Rabatte (bis 22.02.17)

Star Wars Spiel- und Filmangebote (bis 21.02.17)

Spart 50% bei Star Wars Battlefrotn (Standard Edition) und Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht HD, wenn ihr beides zur selben Zeit kauft und den dafür vorgesehenen Promotion-Code eingebt.
Geschäftsbedingungen gelten.
*Angebot gilt nur in Deutschland, Frankreich, England, Italien und Spanien

PS3 and PS Vita Rabatte (22.02.17)

LittleBigPlanet DLC (bis 22.02.17)

Da LittleBigPlanet 3 einer der PS Plus-Titel im Februar ist, erhaltet ihr auf ausgewählte DLC des Titels 50% Rabatt. Mehr dazu im Anschluss oder direkt im PlayStation Store.

