Playstation Store – Februar-Rabatte und mehr gehen an den Start
Im Playstation Store darf wieder gespart werden. Wie Sony im offiziellen Playstationblog mitteilt gibt es neue Angebote. Neben den Februar Rabatten dürft ihr euch über weitere digitale Rabatte, PS3 und PS Vita und Little Big Planet DLC Angebot freuen. Hier ist alles für euch im Überblick:
Februar-Rabatte (bis 22.02.17)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- Dishonored 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Destiny – The Collection Upgrade
- Destiny: The Taken King
- Destiny® – The Collection
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- BioShock: The Collection
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Legion Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Trackmania® Turbo
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition
- Farming Simulator 15
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
- Killing Floor 2
- Project CARS
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation Season Pass
- Alien: Isolation The Collection
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- MXGP2 – Season Pass
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham PREMIUM EDITION
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- LEGO® The Hobbit
- One Piece Burning Blood
- Prototype® Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype®2
- PROTOTYPE™
- Atelier Sophie
- WWE 2K17 Accelerator Pack
- WWE 2K17 MyPLayerKickstart
- WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack
- WWE 2K17 Goldberg pack
- A.O.T. Wings of Freedom
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition
- Alekhine’s Gun
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- Industry Giant 2
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures – Eyes of Heaven
- J-Stars Victory VS+
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Loading Human™: Chapter 1
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
- Moto Racer 4
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition
- Reus – Deluxe Edition
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII
- Rugby Challenge 3
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Snoopy’s Grand Adventure
- THE CREW® CALLING ALL UNITS
- The Crew® Ultimate Edition
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV
- The LEGO® Movie Videogame
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Tony Hawk’s® Pro Skater™ 5
- Tour de France 2016
- Transformers: Devastation
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron
- Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Gold Edition
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- Yesterday Origins
Digitale Rabatte (bis 22.02.17)
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Grow Home
- Grow Up
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Retro City Rampage™ DX
- Table Top Racing: World Tour
- Table Top Racing World Tour: Tropical Ice Pack
- Armello™
- TowerFall Ascension
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™
- Coffin Dodgers
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- AQUA KITTY – Milk Mine Defender DX
- Binaries
- Bridge Constructor
- Crystal Rift
- Dangerous Golf™
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours : Cave DLC Pack
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours : Sega DLC Pack
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours : Taito DLC Pack
- Gone Home
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut
- SHU
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Strike Vector EX
- Super Dungeon Bros
- The World of Nubla
Star Wars Spiel- und Filmangebote (bis 21.02.17)
Spart 50% bei Star Wars Battlefrotn (Standard Edition) und Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht HD, wenn ihr beides zur selben Zeit kauft und den dafür vorgesehenen Promotion-Code eingebt.
Geschäftsbedingungen gelten.
*Angebot gilt nur in Deutschland, Frankreich, England, Italien und Spanien
PS3 and PS Vita Rabatte (22.02.17)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Legion Edition
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
- Mafia II
- BioShock
- BioShock 2 Complete Pack
- BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition
- RDR Undead Nightmare
- Max Payne 3
- Max Payne 3 Complete
- J-Stars Victory VS+
- Spec Ops: The Line
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours
- The LEGO® Movie Videogame
- The LEGO® Movie Videogame
- LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes – Deutsch
- LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes – Français
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- LEGO® Harry Potter™: Years 5-7
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- LEGO® Ninjago™: Nindroids™
- LEGO® Ninjago™: Shadow of Ronin
- LEGO® The Hobbit
- LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Atelier Sophie
- Bound by Flame
- Contrast
- Just Cause 2 Ultimate Edition
- Metro: Last Light
- Metro: Last Light Complete Edition
- ONE PIECE : Pirate Warriors
- ONE PIECE : Pirate Warriors – Grand Line Edition
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 Empires
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4-II
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- The Darkness II
- Tour de France 2015
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron
- Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Gold Editi…
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- Transformers Franchise Pack
LittleBigPlanet DLC (bis 22.02.17)
Da LittleBigPlanet 3 einer der PS Plus-Titel im Februar ist, erhaltet ihr auf ausgewählte DLC des Titels 50% Rabatt. Mehr dazu im Anschluss oder direkt im PlayStation Store.
- Abe Kostüm
- Back to the Future Kostümpaket 2
- Battlestar Galactica Kostümpaket
- Beyond: Two Souls Kostümpaket
- Bioshock Infinite Kostümpaket
- Bloodborne Kostüm
- DC Comics Kostümpaket 3
- DC Comics Season Pass
- Doctor Who Fourth Doctor Kostümpaket
- Football Asset Pack
- Galahad Kostüm
- God of War III Kostümpaket
- Gravity Rush Kostümpaket
- Hidden Animals Kostümpaket
- LittleBigPlanet Mega Pack
- Media Molecule 10th Birthday Kostümpaket
- MGSV: The Phantom Pain Kostümpaket
- Seaside Surprise Level Kit
- Spongebob Squarepants Premium Level Kit
- Tearaway Mini Pack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kostümpaket
- The Good Dinosaur Kostümpaket
- Tiki Paradise Level Kit
- Velocity 2X Kostüm
- Warriors of the World Kostümpaket 1
Markus
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- Project Cars 2 erscheint Ende 2017 – 8. Februar 2017
- Playstation Store – Februar-Rabatte und mehr gehen an den Start – 8. Februar 2017
- World of Tanks-Werbung während des Super Bowl LI – 8. Februar 2017