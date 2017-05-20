Playstation Store – Digitaler Blitzverkauf gestartet

Playstation 4News

Im Playstation Store gibt es ein richtig schickes Wochenendangebot! Es gibt eine ganze Menge exklusiver PS4-Digitaltitel und das für unter € 5,-*! Spart bis zum 22. Mai bei digitalen Prachstücken wie Virginia, Megaman Legacy Collection, Limbo, Goat Simulator und I Am Bread. Außerdem ist Mad Max für 12,99 € im Angebot der Woche. 

*Regionale Preise können variieren.

Quelle: Offizieller Playstationblog

