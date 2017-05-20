Playstation Store – Digitaler Blitzverkauf gestartet

Im Playstation Store gibt es ein richtig schickes Wochenendangebot! Es gibt eine ganze Menge exklusiver PS4-Digitaltitel und das für unter € 5,-*! Spart bis zum 22. Mai bei digitalen Prachstücken wie Virginia, Megaman Legacy Collection, Limbo, Goat Simulator und I Am Bread. Außerdem ist Mad Max für 12,99 € im Angebot der Woche.
*Regionale Preise können variieren.
PS4
- LIMBO
- Virginia – The Game
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Lara Croft GO
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- METAL SLUG 3
- I am Bread
- The Escapists
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Goat Simulator
- Goat Simulator: Payday
- Goat Simulator: The Payday Bundle
- Retro City Rampage™ DX
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- UNO
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rock’N Racing Off Road DX
- Rogue Legacy
- ClusterTruck
- PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- BlazeRush
- Among the Sleep
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Daylight™
- Transistor
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Nidhogg
- Tetris® Ultimate
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Cel Damage HD
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Sheltered
- Not A Hero
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- STRIDER
- Blue Estate®
- The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition
- Titan Souls
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Dungeon Defenders II Early Access Starter Pack
- Sportsfriends
- Mercenary Kings
- The Swapper
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- CastleStorm Definitive Edition
- TEMBO THE BADASS ELEPHANT
- Zombie Vikings
- Alien Invasion
- Beyond Eyes
- Pixel Piracy
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Citizens of Earth™
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Ziggurat
- LA Cops
- The Swindle
- Ether One
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut
- Party Hard
- Thomas Was Alone
- RONIN
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Alone With You
- Dogos
- MilitAnt
- I, Zombie
- Xenoraid
- Corridor Z – Disturbed Bundle
- Spheroids
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Drawful 2
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- Ender of Fire
- Art of Balance
- Alcatraz
- Flame Over
- VIDEOBALL
- SkyScrappers
- Mahjong
- Crimsonland
Quelle: Offizieller Playstationblog
