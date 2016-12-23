Playstation Store – Die Januar Angebote starten
Wir haben zwar noch nicht Januar, aber die Angebote im Playstation Store heißen trotzdem so und ist die bislang größte Aktion. So könnt ihr bei den Games bis zu 60 Prozent sparen. Wir haben alle Angebote für euch im Überblick:
PS4
- Battlefield™ 1
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Titanfall™ 2
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Ratchet & Clank™
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2
- Mafia III
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Need for Speed™
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Destiny – The Collection Upgrade
- Destiny® – The Collection
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season
- Dishonored 2
- 7 Days to Die
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Mad Max
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DiRT Rally
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
- Madden NFL 17
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- XCOM 2
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- BioShock: The Collection
- Mortal Kombat X
- DOOM
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- The Crew
- Assetto Corsa
- DARK SOULS™ III
- F1™ 2016
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
Indie/ Digital Only
- Rocket League
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Unravel
- Verdun
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Firewatch
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Outlast
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Goat Simulator
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Layers of Fear
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- METAL SLUG 3
- Beach Buggy Racing
- The Escapists
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
- Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
- Broforce
- Tricky Towers
- Trine
- Child of Light
DLC/ Season Pass
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE
- Rocket League – Aftershock
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition Content
- WWE 2K17 Accelerator
- Dying Light: The Following
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
- XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
- DOOM: Hell Followed
- The Crew Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
- Battlefield 4™ China Rising
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
- Star Trek Online Legacy Pack
- Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
- HITMAN™ Upgrade Pack
- ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
VR
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
- DRIVECLUB™ VR
- Thumper
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Sports Bar VR
- Headmaster
- Battlezone
- Gunjack
- The Assembly
- Harmonix Music VR
- 100ft Robot Golf
*Einige Titel sind in eurer Region eventuell nicht verfügbar.
Quelle: Offizieller PlayStationBlog
Markus
Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- Playstation Store – Die Januar Angebote starten – 23. Dezember 2016
- Neuer Sniper Elite 4 Trailer veröffentlicht – 22. Dezember 2016
- NieR: Automata – PS4-Demo und brandneuer Gameplay-Trailer erschienen – 22. Dezember 2016