Playstation Store – Angebot der Woche und neue Aktionen

Im Playstation Store gibt es neue Aktionen und ein neues Angebot der Woche. Dort wartet Hitman – The First Complete Season auf euch. Dabei spart ihr satte 51 Prozent und bezahlt statt 59,99 € nur 28,99 €. Auch weitere DLC´s sind im Angebot. Doch das ist noch nicht alles – noch weitere tolle Sparaktionen warten im Playstation Store auf euch. Einmal die Doppelten Rabatte, wo Nicht Playstation Plus Mitglieder 35 Prozent und Playstation Plus Mitglieder bis zu 70 Prozent sparen. Außerdem dürft ihr euch noch über Digitale Rabatte und spezielle Angebote für PS3 und PS Vita freuen:

Total Digital – Vorbestellungen

