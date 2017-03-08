Playstation Store – Angebot der Woche und neue Aktionen
Im Playstation Store gibt es neue Aktionen und ein neues Angebot der Woche. Dort wartet Hitman – The First Complete Season auf euch. Dabei spart ihr satte 51 Prozent und bezahlt statt 59,99 € nur 28,99 €. Auch weitere DLC´s sind im Angebot. Doch das ist noch nicht alles – noch weitere tolle Sparaktionen warten im Playstation Store auf euch. Einmal die Doppelten Rabatte, wo Nicht Playstation Plus Mitglieder 35 Prozent und Playstation Plus Mitglieder bis zu 70 Prozent sparen. Außerdem dürft ihr euch noch über Digitale Rabatte und spezielle Angebote für PS3 und PS Vita freuen:
PS Plus Doppelte Rabatte
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Fallout 4
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Mad Max
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Canis Canem Edit
- Red Dead Revolver
- The Warriors
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- F1™ 2016
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Assetto Corsa
- God Eater 2 – Rage Burst
- STAR OCEAN: IAF DIGITAL EDITION
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
- Ultra Street Fighter™ IV
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING
- Aragami
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Worms Anniversary Edition
- Worms W.M.D
- Deadpool
- Life is Strange Season Pass
- Bound by Flame™
- Deponia
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- FAHRENHEIT
- Flockers
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Handball 17
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- Republique
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Silence
- The Telltale Games Collection
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special …
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Season Pass
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
Total Digital (bis 22.03.17)
- Rocket League
- Rocket League® – Game of the Year Edition
- Hyper Light Drifter®
- ABZÛ
- Firewatch
- Salt and Sanctuary
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Valley
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witness
- Goat Simulator
- SOMA
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (PS4™)
- The Little Acre
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
- RONIN
- Trials Fusion
- The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition
- Hard Reset Redux
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- ADR1FT
- Nidhogg
- Siegecraft Commander
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- METAL SLUG 3
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
- Trine Trilogy
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- I am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Shadwen
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Fenix Furia
- Bastion
- Transistor
- Headlander
- Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition
- PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- Alchemic Jousts
- Broken Age
- Hand of Fate
- Action Henk
- Oxenfree
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme + Avatars
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine Bundle
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Goat MMO Simulator
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ
- Goat Simulator: Payday
- Goat Simulator: The Payday Bundle
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- Not A Hero
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Rocket League® – Aftershock
- Rocket League® – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Chaos Run DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Esper
- Rocket League – Back to the Future™ Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Marauder
- Rocket League® – Masamune
- Rocket League® – Proteus
- Rocket League® – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Triton
- Rocket League™ – NBA Flag Pack
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- Dungeon Defenders II Early Access Defender’s Pack
- Dungeon Defenders II Early Access Starter Pack
- Neon Chrome
- Awesomenauts Assemble!
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Overdrive Bundle
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Starstorm Expansion Character Bundle
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Pack
- Guacamelee! STCE ‘Frenemies’ Character Pack
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – – PS4™ Upgrade
- BATTLESHIP
- Beyond Eyes
- Broforce
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Alf’s Escape Mission
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition
- Steredenn
- Caladrius Blaze
- Zombie Vikings
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- The Escapists
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Defense Grid 2
- Dogchild
- Hue
- Sheltered
- Tembo The Badass Elephant
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Heist
- STRIDER
- Sportsfriends
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Team17 Indie Collection
- Team17 Indie Heroes
- Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle
- Child of Light
- Psychonauts
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000™
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- Overruled!
- Titan Souls
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition + Reign of Giants Expansion
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night Edition
- Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
- PixelJunk™ Shooter Ultimate
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass
- Magicka 2
- Magicka 2: Ice, Death and Fury DLC!
- Magicka 2: Special Edition
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Pure Pool
- Party Hard
- Pixel Piracy
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- Risk
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Push Me Pull You
- Rogue Legacy
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Arcade Apocalypse Bundle
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
- Alcatraz
- Among the Sleep
- Citizens of Earth™
- ClusterTruck
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
- Daylight™
- Ether One
- Inside my Radio
- Kholat
- LA Cops
- The Final Station
- The Golf Club™
- The Swindle
- Type Rider
- Vector Unit Racing Bundle
- Xenoraid
- Ziggurat
- Drawful 2
- Wheels of Aurelia
Total Digital – Vorbestellungen
- Parappa the Rappa Remastered
- Loco Roco Remastered
- Nex Machina
- Snake Pass
- Rain World
- Blackwood Crossing
- Yonder
- Butcher
- Late Shift
- Wonder Boy
- Rise and Shine
PS3 & Vita-Angebote (bis 22.03.17)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Yakuza 5
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Hitman Trilogy HD
- GTA IV: The Complete Edition
- Dead Rising™ 2 Off The Record
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Farming Simulator 16
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Just Cause 2 Ultimate Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut™
- Deus Ex™
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Of Orcs and Men™
- Vagrant Story™
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- Grand Theft Auto 3
- Grand Theft Auto Double Pack: LCS & VCS
- Grand Theft Auto PS Vita Collection
- GRAND THEFT AUTO: CHINATOWN WARS
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
- GTA Episodes from Liberty City
- GTA: Liberty City Stories
- GTA: Liberty City Stories
- GTA: Vice City Stories
- Midnight Club
- Midnight Club 2
- Midnight Club L.A. Remix
- Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition
- THE WARRIORS
- Rockstar Games PS Vita Collection
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- METAL GEAR SOLID – DIGITAL GRAPHIC NOVEL
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- METAL GEAR SOLID PORTABLE OPS
- METAL GEAR SOLID SPECIAL MISSIONS
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker – HD Edition
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Adventures of Mana
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS
- SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit!
- Suikoden
- Suikoden II
- Suikoden III
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX VS. ATV SUPERCROSS
- Lara Croft & The Guardian of Light
- Parasite Eve II™
- SILENT HILL
- Silent Hill Book of Memories – FULL GAME
- Neo Contra™
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Digital Bundle
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles
- Zone of the Enders – HD Collection
- Zone of the Enders – The 2nd Runner HD Edition
- Zone of the Enders HD Edition
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin HD
- Hitman Contracts HD
- Hitman: Absolution Digital Edition
- Hitman: Absolution Special Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money HD
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- XCOM®: Enemy Unknown Plus
- XCOM®: Enemy Within
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza: Dead Souls
- Kane & Lynch: Dead Men
- Canis Canem Edit
- L.A. Noire
- LA Noire Complete Edition
- Manhunt
- Manhunt 2
- Max Payne
- TOMB RAIDER
- Tomb Raider Chronicles™
- Tomb Raider Digital Edition
- Tomb Raider II Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary™
- TOMB RAIDER: LEGEND
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Guacamelee!
- Guacamelee! Bundle Fantástico
- Guacamelee! Costume Pack 1
- Guacamelee! The Devil’s Playground Level
- Birds of Steel
- Demetrios
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Front Mission® 3
- Gex: Deep Cover Gecko
- GEX™
- GEX™ 3D: Enter the Gecko
- Gradius V
- Handball 17
- HARD CORPS: UPRISING
- Legasista
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LORD of ARCANA®
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite
- Rocket Knight
- RUSH’N ATTACK: EX PATRIOTS
- SID MEIER’S PIRATES!
- Tactics Ogre™: Let Us Cling Together™
- The 3rd Birthday®
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 NA Digital
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
- THEXDER™ NEO
- Thief
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Urban Chaos™
- VANDAL HEARTS FLAMES OF JUDGMENT
- ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE FULL GAME UPGRADE
- Alter Echo
