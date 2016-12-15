Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote – Angebot Nr.8

Die 12 Weihnachtsangebote im Playstation Store gehen langsam auf die Zielgeraden und wir sind schon bei Angebot Nr. 8 angekommen. Und auch diesmal dürft ihr euch über einen echten Blockbuster für einen super günstigen Preis freuen. Dabei handelt es sich diesmal um Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare dass ihr diesmal für 44,99 € statt für 69,99 € herunterladen könnt. Wie immer bei den letzten Angeboten kann es sein das das Angebot noch nicht zu sehen ist. Dann einfach das Spiel in den Einkaufskorb legen und der Preis wird automatisch abgezogen.

Hier geht´s direkt zum Playstation Weihnachtsangebot 

Außerdem gibt es noch ein paar neue Wochenendangebote (bis 19.12.) im Playstation Store:

*Manche Titel können in deiner Region nicht verfügbar sein

Star Wars Battlefront-Angebote (bis 19/12/16)

PlayStation Plus-Rabatte (bis 23.12.2016)

*Einige Titel sind in eurer Region eventuell nicht verfügbar.

Markus

