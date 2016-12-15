Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote – Angebot Nr.8
Die 12 Weihnachtsangebote im Playstation Store gehen langsam auf die Zielgeraden und wir sind schon bei Angebot Nr. 8 angekommen. Und auch diesmal dürft ihr euch über einen echten Blockbuster für einen super günstigen Preis freuen. Dabei handelt es sich diesmal um Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare dass ihr diesmal für 44,99 € statt für 69,99 € herunterladen könnt. Wie immer bei den letzten Angeboten kann es sein das das Angebot noch nicht zu sehen ist. Dann einfach das Spiel in den Einkaufskorb legen und der Preis wird automatisch abgezogen.
Hier geht´s direkt zum Playstation Weihnachtsangebot
Außerdem gibt es noch ein paar neue Wochenendangebote (bis 19.12.) im Playstation Store:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
*Manche Titel können in deiner Region nicht verfügbar sein
Star Wars Battlefront-Angebote (bis 19/12/16)
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
PlayStation Plus-Rabatte (bis 23.12.2016)
- Amazing Spider-Man 2 Gold Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve Ultimate Edition
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass
- Ghostbusters™
- Let’s Sing 8 – Versión Española
- Let’s Sing 2016
- Let’s Sing 2016 : Hits Français
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Legion Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NOW That’s What I Call SING
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- SPACE HULK
- SPACE HULK Ascension
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Mutants in Manhattan
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
*Einige Titel sind in eurer Region eventuell nicht verfügbar.
Markus
