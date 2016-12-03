Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote – Angebot Nr.2 ist da

Nachdem ihr bei den 12 Weihnachtsangeboten im Playstation Store Rise of the Tomb Raider für 29,99 € abgreifen konntet ist nun das zweite Angebot erhältlich. Dabei steht euch der Top Titel Fallout 4 für einen günstigen Preis von 24,99. Aktuell ist der Store aber noch nicht aktualisiert. Sucht ihr im Store nach Fallout 4 und legt es im Warenkorb wird euch aber der reduzierte Preis angezeigt.

Auch die Aktion Zwei zum Preis von Einen läuft noch weiter bis zum 23. Dezember.

PS4

PS3

*Seht euch die Aktionsbedingungen hier an.

Quelle: Offizieller PlayStationBlog

Markus

