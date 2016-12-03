Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote – Angebot Nr.2 ist da
Nachdem ihr bei den 12 Weihnachtsangeboten im Playstation Store Rise of the Tomb Raider für 29,99 € abgreifen konntet ist nun das zweite Angebot erhältlich. Dabei steht euch der Top Titel Fallout 4 für einen günstigen Preis von 24,99. Aktuell ist der Store aber noch nicht aktualisiert. Sucht ihr im Store nach Fallout 4 und legt es im Warenkorb wird euch aber der reduzierte Preis angezeigt.
Auch die Aktion Zwei zum Preis von Einen läuft noch weiter bis zum 23. Dezember.
PS4
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Arcania – The Complete Tale
- Assassin’s Creed® Unity
- Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse
- Caladrius Blaze
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Ducati – 90th Anniversary
- EA Sports™ Rory McIlroy PGA Tour®
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Omega Quintet
- Project CARS
- Rayman Legends
- Ride
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Shadow Warrior
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Evil Within
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Trackmania® Turbo
- Trials Fusion The Awesome Max Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
PS3
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel
- Assassin’s Creed® Double Edition
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2
- Binary Domain
- Bound by Flame™
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons – Full Game Upgrade
- Bulletstorm™
- Burnout Paradise
- Call of Juarez® Gunslinger
- Child of Light
- Dante’s Inferno™
- Darksiders
- Dead Space™
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 3
- Dead Space™ Extraction
- Deep Black
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Enemy Front
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry® 3
- Far Cry®2 + Fortunes Pack
- Farming Simulator
- Fat Princess: Supersize Anniversary Bundle
- Game of Thrones
- GRID 2
- LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO® Movie Videogame
- LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
- Lord of the Rings: War in the North
- Medal of Honor™ Warfighter
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Mortal Kombat
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
- PlayStation® All-Stars Battle Royale
- PSN Picks: Killzone® + inFAMOUS™: Festival of Blood
- Rainbow Six® Complete Pack
- Ratchet & Clank™: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank™: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet™: Gladiator
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman® Origins
- Red Faction Armageddon
- Red Faction: Guerrilla
- Resonance of Fate
- Risen™ 3:Titan Lords
- Sacred 3
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Shift 2 Unleashed™
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Gold Edition
- Spec Ops: The Line
- SSX
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Vegas 2 – Game Of The Year Edition
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider Digital Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
*Seht euch die Aktionsbedingungen hier an.
Quelle: Offizieller PlayStationBlog
