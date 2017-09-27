Playstation Plus – DAS sind die Games im Oktober

Erst Xbox und nun Playstation Plus. Schlag auf Schlag. Aber das Angebot ist wohl besser als das Xbox One Angebot. Ab dem 03. Oktober gibt es folgende Games:
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4)
- Amnesia: Collection (PS4)
- RIGS: Mechanised Combat League (PS Plus-Bonusspiel – PSVR erforderlich)
- That’s You (PS Plus-Bonusspiel – PlayLink)
- Monster Jam Battlegrounds (PS3)
- Hustle Kings (PS3)
- Hue (PS Vita & PS4)
- Sky Force Anniversary (PS Vita & PS4)
Die Spiele für Oktober werden ab dem 3. Oktober als Download im PlayStation Store verfügbar sein. Bis dahin habt ihr noch eine ganze Woche Zeit, um euch die Titel zu sichern, die im PS Plus-Line-Up für September enthalten sind. Zur Erinnerung:
- inFAMOUS: Second Son (PS4)
- Child of Light (PS4)
- Truck Racer (PS3)
- Handball 2016 (PS3)
- We Are Doomed (PS Vita & PS4)
- Hatoful Boyfriend (PS4 & PS Vita)
