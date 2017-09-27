Das Spielemagazin für PS4, XBoxOne, 3DS, WIIU und Brettspiele
NewsPlaystation 3

Playstation Plus – DAS sind die Games im Oktober

By Markus 36
ps plus

Erst Xbox und nun Playstation Plus. Schlag auf Schlag. Aber das Angebot ist wohl besser als das Xbox One Angebot. Ab dem 03. Oktober gibt es folgende Games:

Die Spiele für Oktober werden ab dem 3. Oktober als Download im PlayStation Store verfügbar sein. Bis dahin habt ihr noch eine ganze Woche Zeit, um euch die Titel zu sichern, die im PS Plus-Line-Up für September enthalten sind. Zur Erinnerung:

Markus

Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Markus

Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Das könnte dir auch gefallen Mehr vom Autor

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Deine Email-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.

Blogverzeichnis Bloggerei.de