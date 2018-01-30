PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Probleme erhalten mehr Transparenz

Entwickler Bluehole Studio ließ unlängst verlauten, dass man bezüglich des Battle-Royale-Titels PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds und deren derzeitige Probleme zukünftig mehr Transparenz walten lassen möchte. So möchte man, dass sich Spieler über die Fehler des Titels austauschen können und einen größeren Überblick über diese erhalten. Infolgedessen hat man kurzerhand beschlossen die bekannten und bestehenden Probleme innerhalb der PC-Fassung nun in einem Foren-Post festzuhalten. Die Liste aller Fehler an den zukünftig noch gearbeitet werden soll, findet ihr im folgenden:

Scheduled To Be Fixed

These issues have been already resolved internally. They will be applied in the next live server patch.

The compass UI wobbling when parachuting straight down

Dying from falling when vaulting and climbing in the water

Delay between reload and the first shot

The adjusted zoom level in 8x scope resets after changing into another weapon

When the character opens the door while sitting down, the door opens as the character stands up instead of opening immediately

When player changes the seat while the motorcycle is in the air, it stops and sinks to the ground

Holographic and Red Dot sights are intermittently pixelated

Some in-game texts are missing or misaligned

After reconnecting to the game, the camera direction of ADS FPP goes off intermittently

Under Investigation / Fix In Progress

These are issues that are under investigation or in the process of being resolved.

Random overturning of motorcycles

Two players getting stuck in the door

When reporting through replay, sometimes the name is wrong or even invisible

Long Leather Boots (Brown) do not have spikes in the game

4x scope’s aim point shows in red instead of blue in colorblind mode

Friends list does not function normally

“Reconnect” button does not show when trying to rejoin the game after being disconnected from a custom match

After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members cannot distinguish or revive each other

After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members’ markers on the map are different from their actual locations

After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members’ HP indicators on the lower left appear full and do not change

Need To Be Reported

These are comparatively rare issues that require individual resolution. If you are experiencing one of these issues, please contact customer support.