PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS – Patch 6 für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Für den Überraschungshit PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS steht auf der Xbox One nun ein weiteres, frisches Update zum Download bereit. Patch 6 integriert demnach unter anderem eine Auto-Run-Funktion ins Spiel, die per Doppelklick auf LS aktiviert werden kann. Darüber hinaus lassen sich ausgerüstete Waffen ab sofort mit dem Y-Knopf aus dem Inventar entfernen.

Natürlich wurden abseits davon auch weitere, kleinere Optimierungen vorgenommen und diverse Fehlerquellen beseitigt.

Die Patch Notes im Überblick:

Gameplay

Auto-run function has been added (from a standstill, double clicking L3 will activate auto-run)

Players can now drop equipped weapons with Y button when inventory screen is active

Grenades can once again be cycled by tapping right on D pad

Players can now cancel casting actions while the inventory screen is active

Optimization

Continued optimizations and crash fixes

Option

Game controller guide has been updated

Bugfixes

Buildings around the Military Base have had their collision adjusted

Camera shake when riding as a passenger in vehicles has been reduced

Inventory character models have returned to their normal stance

Fixed a camera issue created by unintended Aim Down Sights and Free Look interactions

„A“ button will no longer refresh game results screen

Team UI will now correctly show the proper direction teammates are facing over larger distances

Player changes to markers on the in-game map will now be properly applied to their teammate’s in-game map

Fixed an issue where switching to throwables under certain conditions left the player empty-handed

Adjusted character positioning when exiting vehicles and parachutes