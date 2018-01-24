PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS – Patch 6 für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Für den Überraschungshit PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS steht auf der Xbox One nun ein weiteres, frisches Update zum Download bereit. Patch 6 integriert demnach unter anderem eine Auto-Run-Funktion ins Spiel, die per Doppelklick auf LS aktiviert werden kann. Darüber hinaus lassen sich ausgerüstete Waffen ab sofort mit dem Y-Knopf aus dem Inventar entfernen.
Natürlich wurden abseits davon auch weitere, kleinere Optimierungen vorgenommen und diverse Fehlerquellen beseitigt.
Die Patch Notes im Überblick:
Gameplay
Auto-run function has been added (from a standstill, double clicking L3 will activate auto-run)
Players can now drop equipped weapons with Y button when inventory screen is active
Grenades can once again be cycled by tapping right on D pad
Players can now cancel casting actions while the inventory screen is active
Optimization
Continued optimizations and crash fixes
Option
Game controller guide has been updated
Bugfixes
Buildings around the Military Base have had their collision adjusted
Camera shake when riding as a passenger in vehicles has been reduced
Inventory character models have returned to their normal stance
Fixed a camera issue created by unintended Aim Down Sights and Free Look interactions
„A“ button will no longer refresh game results screen
Team UI will now correctly show the proper direction teammates are facing over larger distances
Player changes to markers on the in-game map will now be properly applied to their teammate’s in-game map
Fixed an issue where switching to throwables under certain conditions left the player empty-handed
Adjusted character positioning when exiting vehicles and parachutes